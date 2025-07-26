Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a generous $212 discount on Amazon

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
A close-up of the cameras on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The all-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be officially available for buyers to splurge their hard-earned cash on, but if you're looking for a high-end Samsung phone with a traditional form factor, you'll likely skip these foldable powerhouses and go straight for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In fact, now is the time to act and score a new Galaxy S25 Ultra, as Amazon is selling its 512GB version at a hefty $212 discount. This allows you to get one in Titanium Gray for less than $1,208 instead of shelling out around $1,420. There is no telling how long this offer will last, though, so be sure to act fast and take advantage of it now, as the Galaxy S25 Ultra is unmissable whenever it's available at a discount.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: Save $212 on Amazon!

$212 off (15%)
Act fast and get the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB of storage in Titanium Gray for $212 off its price. The phone delivers fast performance and is among the best on the market. Save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


With an overclocked version of Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle any task, no matter how demanding.

Meanwhile, its beautiful 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support delivers stunning visuals, all while its 2,600 nits of peak brightness ensure you'll see everything, even in intense daylight.

Of course, as Samsung's best non-foldable smartphone, our friend here is also one of the top camera phones on the market. Its 200MP main snapper and all-new 50MP ultra-wide unit allow it to capture gorgeous photos with rich colors and no oversharpening.

All things considered, the Galaxy S25 Ultra definitely deserves its spot among the best phones you can buy in 2025. It checks all the right boxes and is an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon. So don't waste any more time. Save with this deal while it lasts!

