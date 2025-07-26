$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Pixel 9 Pro XL drops in price on Amazon, making it a tempting bargain

The phone is selling for $159 off and is a top choice for Pixel fans looking to upgrade. Don't miss out!

A close-up of a person holding a Pixel 9 Pro XL.
It's always an unmissable opportunity to score one of the best phones on the market at a cheaper price. That's why we're pleased to report that a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $159 discount on Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 9 Pro XL.

This allows you to score the 128GB version of this beauty for just under $940, down from its usual price of about $1,100. And while the markdown doesn't come directly from Amazon and the retailer isn't the one handling the shipping, you'll still have 30 days to return the phone if needed. So, there's nothing to worry about—except missing out on this deal.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: Save $159 on Amazon!

$159 off (14%)
The Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage space is selling at a sweet $159 discount on Amazon. This means you can score one for just under $940. This is a great deal, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


We agree that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is still far from budget-friendly, even at its current price on Amazon. However, it gives you a lot in return. For instance, it offers high-end performance thanks to its powerful Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM. So, it can handle demanding apps, games, and AI-powered features without breaking a sweat.

As you'd expect from a top-tier Pixel, it's also one of the best camera phones money can buy. With a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide snapper, and a 48 MP telephoto lens, it captures stunning photos with vibrant colors.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display, with its 2992 x 1344 resolution and HDR support, lets you relive those moments — or stream YouTube videos — in impressive quality.

All in all, the Pixel 9 Pro XL may not be a budget phone, but it brings a lot to the table, making it a great long-term investment, especially with Google's seven years of software support. So if it fits the bill for you, don't miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and grab one at a bargain price today!

