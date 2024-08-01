Samsung executive: Galaxy S25 line to get the best camera and display upgrades
If you're thinking about purchasing a Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, or a Galaxy S25 Ultra model next year, the 2025 Samsung flagship series is expected to give you the premium experience that you are hoping for. The vice president of Samsung's mobile experience unit, Daniel Araujo, made some notable comments yesterday when Samsung released the results of its second-quarter earnings announcement.
The executive promised that Samsung will continue to upgrade the hardware of its Galaxy S series to make sure that users are getting "industry-leading experiences. More specifically, Araujo said that the flagship series will continue to feature the top camera and display specs.
In response to talk that Samsung has been developing the Exynos 2500 application processor which traditionally would be used to power most Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ units outside the U.S., Canada, and China, Araujo said that Samsung has been creating the best application processors and memory chips to give the Galaxy S25 line an improved AI experience and premium performance.
So on your second question, we’ve consistently upgraded the hardware in our S Series to deliver industry-leading experiences to customers, and we’ll continue to enhance key experiences as well (as) upgrade hardware so that we can offer top performance. For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience."-Daniel Araujo, Vice-President, Samsung Mobile Experience
While Araujo didn't mention specific the specs of certain upgraded components, there has been speculation that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 10MP secondary Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom will get replaced with a 50MP Telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom. And since it has been several years since the base Galaxy S model and the Galaxy S+ model have seen substantial camera updates, perhaps the executive's comments will go beyond the latest Ultra model.
Besides touching on the hardware, Araujo made some comments about Samsung making sure that users' important personal data is secure on their personal devices. He also brought up the ability of Samsung products being able to work together to have "natural conversations and experiences across our devices." Considering the breadth of devices that Samsung makes for the home, the company appears ready to build partnerships and collaborations that can take AI to different places and put it in situations that you might have never thought about before.
"Combined with on-device AI technology, such as that on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, personal knowledge graph technology facilitates hyper-personalized user experiences while ensuring sensitive personal data remains secure on the device. It will be applicable across all of Samsung’s products, extending beyond just mobile devices to televisions and home appliances."-Daniel Araujo, Vice-President, Samsung Mobile Experience
It will be interesting to see how Samsung uses AI to have conversations take place between your phone and your washing machine, television or clothes dryer. What we don't know is all the ways that AI will allow us to more quickly and seamlessly have our household devices working together.
