Samsung makes one of the Galaxy S25 processors official
After numerous rumors and speculation, Samsung has surprisingly made its next flagship chipset official. Granted, it is just a brief mention of the processor's existence in Samsung's quarterly results report, but still, this is the first mention of the next big mobile processing thing by Samsung.

"System LSI plans to focus its business capabilities on ensuring a stable supply of Exynos 2500 for flagship products," reads the report in the outlook for the second half of the year. Coincidentally, that is when Qualcomm is also planning to announce and start production of another chip expected to land in the Galaxy S25 series, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Those two chipsets will be vying for their place in the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models. Rumor has it that the Exynos 2500 will play a more outsized role than its 2400 predecessor in the S24 line.

Apparently, Samsung will try and dilute the higher costs for acquiring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset by using more Exynos 2500 processors in the S25 series mix. This will allow it to keep the Galaxy S25 Ultra price away from the rumored increase, as we doubt that the market can take flagship phones that are more expensive than they already are.

In order to make the Exynos 2500 a viable replacement for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Samsung has reportedly made its 3nm homemade processor much more energy efficient than before and has given it a faster graphic subsystem to rival Qualcomm's.

That's not the first time Samsung has vowed to match Qualcomm's chipsets with its own Exynos undertaking with dubious results, though, as Exynos-powered Galaxies have often been inferior to their Snapdragon counterparts.

Pressed by the exorbitant costs of Qualcomm's chips that are now the most expensive part in its phones, Samsung may have stepped up its homebrew processor development and testing efforts, though.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

