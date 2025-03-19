Samsung throws a tempting Galaxy S25+ promo, letting you save $150
Missed Samsung's day-only promo on the 512GB Galaxy S25+? Well, don't worry — you can still save on the flagship device, though it's now discounted by $150 in its 256GB variant. This exciting sale is live at the official Samsung Store and requires no trade-in whatsoever.
The discount brings the $999.99 Galaxy phone to $849.99, which is pretty attractive if you ask us. After all, merchants like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart don't match this tempting promo. That said, only the Blueblack and Pinkgold online-exclusive colorways arrive at that price cut. Alternatively, if you have an eligible trade-in, you might want to pick Samsung's trade-in offer instead. It lets you save up to $700 on the Galaxy S25 sibling.
What about the camera? Actually, this Samsung flagship delivers slightly worse images than its predecessor. As you can see via the photo samples in our Galaxy S25 Plus review, the newer model delivers more color-accurate images, but they aren't as sharp as photos taken with the S24+.
One area where the latest Plus-sized handset truly overpowers its successor is performance. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, an overclocked processor that leaves many of the best phones in the dust when it comes to raw horsepower.
Software support is impressive as well. The model runs on Android 15 and One UI 7 out the gate and will receive continuous software and security maintenance for seven years. And then there's the broad range of AI magic you get, which isn't half bad.
If you think the Galaxy S25+ brings enough goodies to the table, consider getting it straight away with Samsung's $150 discount on online-exclusive colors. Or, if you prefer, opt for the trade-in promo, which can save you up to $700.
Similarly to the Galaxy S24+, its successor features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution and 1-120Hz refresh rates. However, you now get more accurate colors to perfect your viewing experience even further.
Image processing is to be blamed for the unimpressive sharpness, as the device features the same camera hardware as the Galaxy S24+. It features a 50 MP main unit, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10 MP 3X telephoto lens on the rear. On the front, you get a 12 MP camera.
