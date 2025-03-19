Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Samsung throws a tempting Galaxy S25+ promo, letting you save $150

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Galaxy S25+ with one hand, showing its stunning display.
Missed Samsung's day-only promo on the 512GB Galaxy S25+? Well, don't worry — you can still save on the flagship device, though it's now discounted by $150 in its 256GB variant. This exciting sale is live at the official Samsung Store and requires no trade-in whatsoever.

Save $150 on the Galaxy S25+ at Samsung

$849 99
$999 99
$150 off (15%)
The Samsung Store's latest promo allows you to save $150 on the Galaxy S25+ in select online-exclusive colors. At the time of writing, the sale is only available on the 256GB variant. Alternatively, you can get the device for up to $700 with eligible trade-in.
Buy at Samsung

The discount brings the $999.99 Galaxy phone to $849.99, which is pretty attractive if you ask us. After all, merchants like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart don't match this tempting promo. That said, only the Blueblack and Pinkgold online-exclusive colorways arrive at that price cut. Alternatively, if you have an eligible trade-in, you might want to pick Samsung's trade-in offer instead. It lets you save up to $700 on the Galaxy S25 sibling.

Similarly to the Galaxy S24+, its successor features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution and 1-120Hz refresh rates. However, you now get more accurate colors to perfect your viewing experience even further.

What about the camera? Actually, this Samsung flagship delivers slightly worse images than its predecessor. As you can see via the photo samples in our Galaxy S25 Plus review, the newer model delivers more color-accurate images, but they aren't as sharp as photos taken with the S24+.

Image processing is to be blamed for the unimpressive sharpness, as the device features the same camera hardware as the Galaxy S24+. It features a 50 MP main unit, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10 MP 3X telephoto lens on the rear. On the front, you get a 12 MP camera.

One area where the latest Plus-sized handset truly overpowers its successor is performance. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, an overclocked processor that leaves many of the best phones in the dust when it comes to raw horsepower.

Software support is impressive as well. The model runs on Android 15 and One UI 7 out the gate and will receive continuous software and security maintenance for seven years. And then there's the broad range of AI magic you get, which isn't half bad.

If you think the Galaxy S25+ brings enough goodies to the table, consider getting it straight away with Samsung's $150 discount on online-exclusive colors. Or, if you prefer, opt for the trade-in promo, which can save you up to $700.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless