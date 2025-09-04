Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

512GB Galaxy S25+ drops to irresistible price after generous discount

The phone ticks all the right boxes and is an even better value for money right now!

The OnePlus 12 may be an absolute temptation at up to $350 off at the official OnePlus store, but if you’re a Galaxy fan in the market for a new phone, you’ll likely get the Galaxy S25+ on Amazon with this deal here.

Right now, the retailer is selling the 512GB version of this beast of a phone at a generous $120 discount, letting you pick one up in Icyblue for just under $1,000. And while the deal has been up for grabs for a while, according to the tools we use to track offers, it’s still a solid promo that lets you save quite a bit on one of the best phones money can buy.

Galaxy S25+ 512GB, Icyblue: Now $120 OFF on Amazon!

$120 off (11%)
Amazon is offering a generous $120 discount on the 512GB Galaxy S25+, dropping its Icyblue color option below the $1,000 mark. This is one of the best phones on the market, delivering fast performance, solid camera capabilities and a gorgeous display. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon


Seriously, what’s not to like about the Galaxy S25+? Equipped with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM, it delivers insanely fast performance, allowing you to run demanding apps and games. Meanwhile, its beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support delivers stunning visuals. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling through your Insta feed.

Samsung’s Galaxy S series has always excelled in the camera department, and our friend here is no exception. Boasting a 50MP main snapper, it takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors. Additionally, it can record videos in 8K, having your back whether you want to capture a moment in a still or create an entire clip.

Now factor in a 4,900mAh battery that packs enough juice for the whole day, and you’ve got a smartphone that can be a reliable companion in your life. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save while the deal lasts!

Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
