Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

As a savvy shopper, I find the OnePlus 12 offering incredible value at up to $350 off

The phone can be yours for as low as $549.99, making it an absolute steal for all the value it offers. Save while you can!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus 12.
As techies, we always tend to go for the latest and greatest models. That’s why you probably won’t believe me, I’m promoting the OnePlus 12 with this post instead of the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13. To be honest, the techie in me can hardly believe it either.

However, as a deal hunter, I must put my feelings aside, because more often than not, older devices like the OnePlus 12 are the ones that get the biggest discounts and offer more value for your hard-earned cash. And with OnePlus’s latest deal on this former flagship, that point holds even stronger.

OnePlus 12 512GB/16GB: Save up to $350 at OnePlus!

$549 99
$899 99
$350 off (39%)
Act fast and save $300 on the OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage by entering code ‘BACK2COLLEGE’ at checkout. Save up to an additional $50 with an eligible trade-in. The phone still delivers incredible performance, takes gorgeous photos, and packs a long-lasting battery. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at OnePlus


While the phone isn’t discounted per se, you can slash a whole $300 off its price by entering promo code ‘BACK2COLLEGE’ at checkout. In addition, you can save up to an extra $50 with an eligible trade-in. This means you can score a brand-new OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for as low as $549.99, which is an insanely good price. After all, this was OnePlus’s previous top-tier phone, and it could currently be yours for the price of a mid-ranger, making this deal one that’s hard to resist.

Would I buy the OnePlus 12 at just under $550 if I were in the market for a new phone and wasn’t a clamshell foldable fan? Absolutely. The techie in me might have judged me for choosing a phone that’s not state-of-the-art; however, the savvy shopper side of my persona would have applauded me for making a smart buying decision.

Sure, it may not be rocking Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset like its successor, but its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC still packs a punch and can tackle demanding tasks and games without breaking a sweat. In addition, it rocks a capable 50MP main camera that takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and can also capture videos in 8K.

That said, the area where this bad boy really shines is its battery and charging speed. Thanks to its hefty 5,400mAh power cell, it can last you the day without any top-ups. And when it’s time to charge, you’ll have to wait only 37 minutes for it to reach 100%. That’s just bonkers for me. 

But wait, it gets even better! Although the OnePlus 12 is a high-end phone and those sadly don’t usually come with an included charger anymore, our friend here actually ships with an 80W power adapter in the box, saving you extra cash since you won’t have to get one separately. How cool is that?

Recommended Stories
So yeah! The OnePlus 12 is definitely an unmissable bargain for me. If it’s the same for you, don’t hesitate—get one at a bargain price today!

As a savvy shopper, I find the OnePlus 12 offering incredible value at up to $350 off

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof •

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 4

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless