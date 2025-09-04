As a savvy shopper, I find the OnePlus 12 offering incredible value at up to $350 off

OnePlus 12

Act fast and save $300 on the OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage by entering code ‘BACK2COLLEGE’ at checkout. Save up to an additional $50 with an eligible trade-in. The phone still delivers incredible performance, takes gorgeous photos, and packs a long-lasting battery. Act fast and save while you can!

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 12



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

But wait, it gets even better! Although theis a high-end phone and those sadly don’t usually come with an included charger anymore, our friend here actually ships with an 80W power adapter in the box, saving you extra cash since you won’t have to get one separately. How cool is that?So yeah! Theis definitely an unmissable bargain for me. If it’s the same for you, don’t hesitate—get one at a bargain price today!