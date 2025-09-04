As a savvy shopper, I find the OnePlus 12 offering incredible value at up to $350 off
The phone can be yours for as low as $549.99, making it an absolute steal for all the value it offers. Save while you can!
As techies, we always tend to go for the latest and greatest models. That’s why you probably won’t believe me, I’m promoting the OnePlus 12 with this post instead of the top-of-the-line OnePlus 13. To be honest, the techie in me can hardly believe it either.
However, as a deal hunter, I must put my feelings aside, because more often than not, older devices like the OnePlus 12 are the ones that get the biggest discounts and offer more value for your hard-earned cash. And with OnePlus’s latest deal on this former flagship, that point holds even stronger.
While the phone isn’t discounted per se, you can slash a whole $300 off its price by entering promo code ‘BACK2COLLEGE’ at checkout. In addition, you can save up to an extra $50 with an eligible trade-in. This means you can score a brand-new OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for as low as $549.99, which is an insanely good price. After all, this was OnePlus’s previous top-tier phone, and it could currently be yours for the price of a mid-ranger, making this deal one that’s hard to resist.
Sure, it may not be rocking Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset like its successor, but its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC still packs a punch and can tackle demanding tasks and games without breaking a sweat. In addition, it rocks a capable 50MP main camera that takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and can also capture videos in 8K.
That said, the area where this bad boy really shines is its battery and charging speed. Thanks to its hefty 5,400mAh power cell, it can last you the day without any top-ups. And when it’s time to charge, you’ll have to wait only 37 minutes for it to reach 100%. That’s just bonkers for me.
Would I buy the OnePlus 12 at just under $550 if I were in the market for a new phone and wasn’t a clamshell foldable fan? Absolutely. The techie in me might have judged me for choosing a phone that’s not state-of-the-art; however, the savvy shopper side of my persona would have applauded me for making a smart buying decision.
But wait, it gets even better! Although the OnePlus 12 is a high-end phone and those sadly don’t usually come with an included charger anymore, our friend here actually ships with an 80W power adapter in the box, saving you extra cash since you won’t have to get one separately. How cool is that?
So yeah! The OnePlus 12 is definitely an unmissable bargain for me. If it’s the same for you, don’t hesitate—get one at a bargain price today!
