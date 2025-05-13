Compact Galaxy S25 is selling at a lovely discount that may not last long
The phone delivers fast performance, takes gorgeous photos, has a beautiful display, and it can now be yours for $91 off
Being one of the best phones on the market, the Galaxy S25 is the perfect choice if you're a Samsung fan looking for a compact and powerful smartphone. And with its current discount on Amazon, this fella is actually an unmissable bargain!
While the promo comes from a third-party seller rather than the retailer itself, it still lets you save $91 on the 128GB version in blue. This means you can grab a unit for south of $710—just $11 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.
If blue isn't your color, you can go for the Mint or Silver options, which are also on sale right now but at slightly lower discounts. That being said, only limited quantities are left, meaning these offers could expire soon. This is why we recommend acting fast and saving while you still can, as this phone is worth every penny!
It may be the entry model in the lineup, but that doesn't mean it packs any less of a punch than its bigger brothers. Equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers top-tier performance, packing enough firepower to handle any task, no matter how demanding.
Since Samsung makes some of the best displays out there, it's only natural for its compact high-end phone to feature a stunning 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display delivers exceptional visuals, allowing you to enjoy YouTube videos with outstanding clarity.
When you consider everything, you see that the Galaxy S25 is indeed an exceptional smartphone that packs tremendous value. So, don't hesitate—act fast and save with this deal today!
With its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper, this handsome fella takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and rich details. It can also record videos in 8K, letting you capture both stunning stills and clips, so you can relive the best moments of your life in crystal-clear quality.
