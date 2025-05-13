Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Compact Galaxy S25 is selling at a lovely discount that may not last long

The phone delivers fast performance, takes gorgeous photos, has a beautiful display

A person holding a Galaxy S25.
Being one of the best phones on the market, the Galaxy S25 is the perfect choice if you're a Samsung fan looking for a compact and powerful smartphone. And with its current discount on Amazon, this fella is actually an unmissable bargain!

While the promo comes from a third-party seller rather than the retailer itself, it still lets you save $91 on the 128GB version in blue. This means you can grab a unit for south of $710—just $11 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.

Galaxy S25 128GB: Save $91!

$91 off (11%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $91 discount on the Galaxy S25 with 128GB of storage. This lets you grab a unit for just under $710. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its 12GB of RAM and high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It also takes gorgeous photos and boasts a beautiful display. It's one of the best compact phones out there, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Up to $500 off the Galaxy S25 with a trade-in

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
Don’t mind trading in a device that’s still in good working condition to score a better discount on your Galaxy S25? Head over to the Samsung Store and take advantage of its trade-in deal to save up to $500 on the 128GB Galaxy S25.
Buy at Samsung


If blue isn't your color, you can go for the Mint or Silver options, which are also on sale right now but at slightly lower discounts. That being said, only limited quantities are left, meaning these offers could expire soon. This is why we recommend acting fast and saving while you still can, as this phone is worth every penny!

It may be the entry model in the lineup, but that doesn't mean it packs any less of a punch than its bigger brothers. Equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers top-tier performance, packing enough firepower to handle any task, no matter how demanding.

With its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper, this handsome fella takes gorgeous photos with vibrant colors and rich details. It can also record videos in 8K, letting you capture both stunning stills and clips, so you can relive the best moments of your life in crystal-clear quality.

Since Samsung makes some of the best displays out there, it's only natural for its compact high-end phone to feature a stunning 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display delivers exceptional visuals, allowing you to enjoy YouTube videos with outstanding clarity.

When you consider everything, you see that the Galaxy S25 is indeed an exceptional smartphone that packs tremendous value. So, don't hesitate—act fast and save with this deal today!
