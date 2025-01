Galaxy S25: is it dust and waterproof

Galaxy S25

Worried about keeping your shiny new Galaxy S25 safe from the elements? You’re in the right place. Here's everything you need to know about water and dust protection for Samsung’s latest beasts.





The wait is over - Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup has officially arrived, ready to shake up the smartphone scene in 2025. This powerhouse trio - the, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra - is now available for pre-order and set to hit shelves on February 7.Starting at $799 for the base, these flagship phones are an investment worth protecting. With sleek designs and cutting-edge features, you'll want to ensure they can handle life's unexpected spills, splashes, and dust storms.Theseries sport an IP68 rating, just like their predecessors. This basically means Samsung's phones are certified to be dustproof and water-resistant.It’s important to note, however, that the term 'waterproof' is a bit of a misnomer in modern tech. No phone can be entirely impervious to water under all conditions. Instead, 'water-resistant' refers to the device's ability to withstand certain levels of water exposure - like being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes in the case of theseries.So, while your S25 can survive a splash or a quick dip, it’s best not to push its limits. Stick to the IP68 guidelines, and your phone should remain safe from water and dust.The IP ratings stand for "ingress protection rating". The first number (0-6) of the IP rating stands for the level of protection from small particles (such as dust), while the second (0-9) is for protection from liquids.The 6 in therating means the device is effectively dust-tight. The number 8, on the other hand, means the smartphone can survive full immersion under the conditions we mentioned above.It's worth mentioning that seawater, pool water, or mineral water aren't considered 'freshwater', so you should be careful with your shiny new phone around those. The truth is certain chemicals or characteristics of seawater, pool water, etc. can mess with the phone's protection.The IP68 rating overall indicates that thecan resist water to a reasonable degree. By the way, IP68 is the industry standard with rare exceptions like the OnePlus 13 rocking an IP69 rating. In fact, the difference between IP68 and IP69 is minimal, and the higher number only counts when it comes to direct jets of hot-ish water (hopefully something a phone won’t have to endure anyway).