Galaxy S25 battery and charging: AI to play a role in extended battery life

Galaxy S25 lineup is eagerly anticipated to arrive in January 2025, and one of the key areas of interest is the battery life and charging capabilities. While the exact battery capacities might remain the same as their predecessors, some improvements are expected thanks to new hardware and the aid of AI.



The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, rumored to power the



Additionally,



There are no rumored improvements to the charging speeds just yet, so we expect to see similar if not the same charging experience for all three models. That said, there is a possibility of wireless charging upgrades that might introduce improvements to the S25 series.

Will the Galaxy S25 have better battery life?





Despite the rumors claiming that there will be no increase in battery capacity, we still expect to see increased battery life with the Galaxy S25 lineup. The main reason is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which is said to have higher power efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that's in the S24 series.





A more recent rumor also hints at a new Battery AI functionality that can help extend the battery life by limiting the processor and the 5G modem. We suppose, or hope, that the so-called Battery AI will do this only when it wouldn't impact the user experience.

How much battery will the Galaxy S25 have?





So far, all the battery-related rumors about the Galaxy S25 series point at no increase in the battery capacity. So, until new leaks claiming otherwise come out, the Galaxy S25 series batteries are expected to be as follows:









Those are the exact battery capacities of the current flagship lineup from Samsung, but that doesn't mean the S25 series will have the same battery life.





How fast will the Galaxy S25 charge?

Galaxy S25 . Just like the battery capacity, there is also no word on any changes to the charging speed. That means we can expect the same 45W of wired charging for the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra , and 25W for the standard

If the battery sizes end up being the same too, this means we can expect the same charging times for all three models. Here's how long it took us to charge the S24 lineup from 0-100% during our own testing:



A little peculiarity about the Galaxy S Plus and Ultra is that they need a charging cable that supports adaptive fast charging with a capacity of 45W - 45W TA + 5A cable (E-marked). We suspect this will be the same for the future generation.





Will the Galaxy S25 have wireless charging?





Yes, all Galaxy S25 models will have wireless charging, just like more recent previous generations. Whether it will be the same 15W wireless charging remains to be seen, but for now there hasn't been any information indicating otherwise.





What we are hoping to see is Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, which would allow for more precise alignment of the wireless charger and the phone, resulting in less wasted energy during the process.





Magnetic wireless charging would also open up a whole world for Galaxy accessories such as wallets, special cases, LED lights, and all kinds of other apparatus.



Will the Galaxy S25 have reverse-wireless charging?

Yes, we expect to see the same 4.5W reverse-wireless charging that the latest Samsung flagships have. That said, other manufacturers have produced handsets with higher wireless reverse-charging speeds, so there is room for Samsung to improve on this end.



What charger will the Galaxy S25 use?

Samsung does not include a charger in the box anymore, so you will need to buy one yourself. To make the most out of the 45W on the Plus and Ultra, the best charger would be Samsung's own 45W PD Power Adapter with 5A USB C Cable. For the S25 the most appropriate would be the company's 25W PD Power Adapter.