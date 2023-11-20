The Galaxy S24 series might bring Instagram access even when locked
Here’s a rumor that will make the influencers happy, if made come true. It seems that Samsung and Instagram are working together to bring a feature to the next-gen flagships from the tech giant.
Apparently, the Galaxy S24 series might provide lock screen access to the Instagram camera (via 9to5Google).
“Access the Instagram camera from your lock screen. Samsung Galaxy S24 users can now turn on a shortcut to Instagram Camera in settings”, reads the screenshot in the post. Talking about speed, huh?
We’ll have to wait and get the Galaxy S24 in our hands to check if indeed it’s possible to access the Instagram camera without unlocking the phone.
At this point, it’s just a matter of weeks before the Galaxy S24 arrives, if the tipped January 17, 2024 premiere day proves to be correct. Time flies even quicker in December, so Samsung’s next flagship line is really around the corner!
As per the information, the event will take place in San Jose and it will be livestreamed. We can’t wait!
The report is referring to a Twitter/X post by leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, here it is:
#Instagram is working on letting #Samsung#GalaxyS24 users add the shortcut for the Instagram Camera to the lock screen pic.twitter.com/vlG2uucXn0— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 15, 2023
That’s not the first Samsung/Instagram collaboration. Some years ago, the Galaxy S10 series had a thing called “Instagram Mode” in the phone’s own camera app. This mode allowed users to directly upload on Instagram all of their favorite shots.
Ok, but when?
