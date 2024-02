The Galaxy S24 is your personal tour guide and you can use it to meet locals on an idyllic weekend in Paris

that’s Paris, France – not Paris, Texas

Next time you’re flying to Paris () don’t forget to pack your sparkling-new Galaxy S24 . This very phone is the key to meeting new foreign friends and getting in touch with the locals overseas.Samsung says traveling just got “a lot smarter” and provides an example of how to use theabroad for a greater and smoother experience.“AI can help eliminate travel indecision and answer the question, Where should I go?”, reads Samsung’s piece Circle to Search is part of Samsung’s new Galaxy AI pack and it's a fun new way to search for things in a more seamless manner on yourphone. The title explains it all: if you’re, say, watching a video about a museum in Paris on YouTube and you see something that captures your attention, you can:Once you’re in the City of Love, you make connections across language barriers – after all, thecan be used as a personal pocket translator.Having made plans to meet up with your new companions later for dinner by the Seine, you use Chat Assist’s Message Translate feature to stay in touch throughout the day and time your rendezvous perfectly. By combining Message Translate with Chat Assist’s Writing Style tool, you can automatically adjust your messages to make sure you’re using a friendly tone instead of an unintentionally stilted, formal one.On a side note: I’m well aware why Samsung’s team has chosen France as an example of a country where you can’t get along using English and you need a translator, but I’m not going to say it.Even the best-planned vacations encounter hiccups, but with mobile AI, you’re prepared.If you realize you booked your exhibition tickets at the museum for the wrong day, for example, you can call the ticket office with the peace of mind of knowing you don’t need to speak French.The feature also works for the person on the other end of the line, regardless of whether they’re using a Galaxy device, allowing you to rebook your ticket as easily as you would at home and head out for a day full of art and culture.The idyllic Paris weekend comes to an end, so it’s time to have one last croissant and edit some photos with the AI powers of theTraveling with theis a breeze!