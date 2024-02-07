The Galaxy S24 is your personal tour guide and you can use it to meet locals on an idyllic weekend in Paris

that’s Paris, France – not Paris, Texas

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Tap and hold on the Home button

Circle (or tap) on the thing you’re interested in

Get results about what it is, without ever leaving YouTube

Next, you’re so hooked that you buy a plane ticket to Paris and off you go!

Day one – break the language barrier

Galaxy S24

Day two – sort out things with the ticket office

Day three – have some croissants and Magic Edit your photos

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24