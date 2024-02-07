The Galaxy S24 is your personal tour guide and you can use it to meet locals on an idyllic weekend in Paris
Next time you’re flying to Paris (that’s Paris, France – not Paris, Texas) don’t forget to pack your sparkling-new Galaxy S24. This very phone is the key to meeting new foreign friends and getting in touch with the locals overseas.
Samsung says traveling just got “a lot smarter” and provides an example of how to use the Galaxy S24 abroad for a greater and smoother experience.
Circle to Search is part of Samsung’s new Galaxy AI pack and it's a fun new way to search for things in a more seamless manner on your Galaxy S24 phone. The title explains it all: if you’re, say, watching a video about a museum in Paris on YouTube and you see something that captures your attention, you can:
Next, you’re so hooked that you buy a plane ticket to Paris and off you go!
Once you’re in the City of Love, you make connections across language barriers – after all, the Galaxy S24 can be used as a personal pocket translator.
Having made plans to meet up with your new companions later for dinner by the Seine, you use Chat Assist’s Message Translate feature to stay in touch throughout the day and time your rendezvous perfectly. By combining Message Translate with Chat Assist’s Writing Style tool, you can automatically adjust your messages to make sure you’re using a friendly tone instead of an unintentionally stilted, formal one.
Even the best-planned vacations encounter hiccups, but with mobile AI, you’re prepared.
If you realize you booked your exhibition tickets at the museum for the wrong day, for example, you can call the ticket office with the peace of mind of knowing you don’t need to speak French.
The feature also works for the person on the other end of the line, regardless of whether they’re using a Galaxy device, allowing you to rebook your ticket as easily as you would at home and head out for a day full of art and culture.
The idyllic Paris weekend comes to an end, so it’s time to have one last croissant and edit some photos with the AI powers of the Galaxy S24.
Traveling with the Galaxy S24 is a breeze!
“AI can help eliminate travel indecision and answer the question, Where should I go?”, reads Samsung’s piece.
As you scroll through social media, for example, a photo highlighting an exhibition at Paris’ Musée d’Orsay grabs your attention. Rather than switching apps to learn more, you use Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search with Google feature, which lets you act on inspiration the moment it strikes.
- Tap and hold on the Home button
- Circle (or tap) on the thing you’re interested in
- Get results about what it is, without ever leaving YouTube
Day one – break the language barrier
In the hostel’s lounge area, you use Galaxy S24’s Interpreter feature to sidestep the language differences and converse with your fellow travelers in real-time and in person, asking them for site-seeing recommendations with a local spin. On one side of the screen is the translated audio text of the person you’re speaking to, and on the other side is your part of the conversation translated for them.
On a side note: I’m well aware why Samsung’s team has chosen France as an example of a country where you can’t get along using English and you need a translator, but I’m not going to say it.
Day two – sort out things with the ticket office
Supported in 13 languages at launch, Live Translate takes the stress out of problem-solving in a different language. Galaxy S24 is the first phone to offer real-time, two-way call translation within its native call app. When you phone the museum, the call app offers you an option to launch Live Translate, which provides both text and audio translations instantly.
Day three – have some croissants and Magic Edit your photos
You want to send your hostel friends a group photo of you all in front of the Eiffel Tower, but the well-meaning passerby who took it got the composition slightly wrong. The Eiffel Tower is tilting at an angle, and your group is off to the right instead of in the center. With Generative Edit, you can go beyond the boundaries of photography and correct these issues in a couple of taps.When you rotate the image to straighten up France’s most iconic structure, Generative Edit fills in the newly created blanks in the corners using intelligent outpainting technology to extend what’s already there, with no cropping required. As for you and your friends, simply select them with your finger, move them to the center and let Generative Edit’s inpainting capabilities fill in the blank space.
