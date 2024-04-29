There's a Galaxy S24 escape room: it's all about Galaxy AI

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung
If you plan to visit Malaysia's spectacular Kuala Lumpur – or even better, if you're a local – you can enjoy Samsung's latest marketing creation: it's not a billboard, it's not a TV ad, it's… an escape room.

The experience, called AI-Volution, was set up at the Semua House mall and Samsung describes it as:

Picture yourself plunging into the heart of the action, where every twist and turn is controlled by cutting-edge Galaxy AI technology, powered by the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

There are five stages to complete


In collaboration with Bomb Battle, Asia’s first immersive video game experience, you are invited to join an elite national space exploration team on a classified mission: to discreetly investigate a seemingly abandoned and inactive spacecraft for signs of alien existence.

Presented with a curious, whimsical sci-fi vibe and featuring the iconic Galaxy stars in the center of focus, this expedition launches the world into the AI evolution. Armed with the Galaxy S24 series, you will meticulously navigate through the vessel, staying vigilant for any signs of life – be they alien or otherwise.

Maneuver through each room, leveraging on Circle to Search with Google and Galaxy AI capabilities such as Note Assist, Chat Assist, Live Translate and Photo Assist to pass quizzes and escape.

Here are the five stages:

  • Welcome Aboard — An introduction that offers tips to help you along the way.
  • Ready for Takeoff (5 points upon completion) — Enroll in the space program using a photo ID you can capture at the AI Edit Photowall.
  • AI-Volution x Bomb Battle (15 points upon completion) — Decode puzzles and escape using the Galaxy S24.
  • The Winning Shot (5 points upon completion) — Take a winning selfie in the Nightography room using the S24.
  • Share the Victory (5 points upon completion) — Share and tag a victorious group photo to redeem gifts.

The points players earn from completing these stages can be redeemed for merchandise like figurines.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

