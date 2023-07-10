Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a massive $250 discount at Best Buy (with activation) in time for Prime Day

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day is tomorrow and many of Amazon's deals aren't out yet. However, Best Buy's decided to undercut the competition and launch generous deals one day ahead of the event over at Amazon. Best Buy's event is called "Black Friday in July", and it's a gorgeous opportunity to score a notable discount on some of the hottest models out there... including the Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with $250 off with carrier activation at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July event is giving us a great opportunity to snatch a really powerful flagship phone like the Galaxy S23 Ultra for less money. For Verizon customers, the discount is $250 off with activation. With a new line or account with T-Mobile, you get the same $250 off. Alternatively, upgrading on T-Mo means you get $200 off. All color options for the Ultra have the same discount right now!
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy


Best Buy's deal is especially great for Verizon customers or people who're inclined to switch to Verizon. By activating the phone with Verizon today, you get a discount of $250! What does this look like for monthly payments? Quite awesome as with this deal you would be paying $26.38 a month for the phone instead of the regular $33.33!

We are talking here about the base model with 256GB. The 512GB version is also enjoying a $250 discount. This deal is one of the best Galaxy S23 Prime Day deals right now, and for sure one of the best Prime Day cell phone deals that are live right now in general.

On the other hand, if Verizon's not your carrier, T-Mobile also has the same discount on the Ultra available right now. With a new line for T-Mo, you get $250 off, and with upgrading, you get $200 off on this phone.

Of course, as usual with hot phones such as the S23 Ultra, Best Buy also offers trade-in discounts. Right now, you can save up to $1000 with a trade-in on Verizon and up to $800 with a trade-in for AT&T and T-Mobile. All in all, it seems like a great time to be getting one of the best Android phones out there!

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with the latest-and-greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy, a quad camera with an epic 200MP main camera, and a reliable 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. And, last but not least, the S23 Ultra comes with an S Pen stylus and 5 years of software support from Samsung.

