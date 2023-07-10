Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a massive $250 discount at Best Buy (with activation) in time for Prime Day

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with $250 off with carrier activation at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July event is giving us a great opportunity to snatch a really powerful flagship phone like the Galaxy S23 Ultra for less money. For Verizon customers, the discount is $250 off with activation. With a new line or account with T-Mobile, you get the same $250 off. Alternatively, upgrading on T-Mo means you get $200 off. All color options for the Ultra have the same discount right now!