Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone periscope zoom cameras to share Samsung tech

Samsung Apple Camera
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone periscope zoom cameras to share Samsung tech
The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be launched with a camera that provides 10x optical periscope zoom about a month from now, and its folded optics kit will have something in common with the periscope zoom camera that Apple is said to employ on its most expensive 2023 phone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. 

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off!

Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus

The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down!
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung
The folded optics magnification, which in Apple's case is said to be 6x instead - between the 4x zoom of the Pixel 7 Pro and the 10x solution that Samsung employs - will then reportedly trickle down to the iPhone 16 Pro as well, or whatever Apple calls its flagship 2024 handset line.

Apple will allegedly be diversifying the component suppliers for its first foray into periscope zooming with Jahwa Electronics instead of only counting on its longtime camera module partner LG, report industry insiders for The Elec. The reason is that Jahwa and Samsung have developed superior ball guide style actuator for the folded optics, which is more stable and ensures precise light refraction when zooming compared to Apple's current spring-loaded solution that on top of that consumes more battery. 

Jahwa's actuators are also going to be in the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra as Samsung partnered for their development precisely to use them in its flagship lines, but they will also find their way into Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Ultra in a 70%-30% split with LG. Apparently, both Korean companies are now building additional facilities for folded optics components to capitalize on Apple's jump on the periscope zoom bandwagon.

We've been hoping that the iPhone 15 Pro may also be equipped with the folded optics camera, too but Apple analyst Kuo shot those rumors down saying that only the most expensive of Apple's 2023 phones will have the ability to shoot for the skies with a periscope zoom lens.

That's perfectly in line with Apple's so-called "salami" strategy, where it goes for new technology in careful increments in order to keep its profit margins as high as possible. It first waits for Android makers to introduce something groundbreaking and initially very expensive like an OLED display or punch-hole front cameras, checks the market reaction, waits for the components to be perfected and fall in price, and then starts introducing it as a novelty on its most expensive iPhones first a few years down the road.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max zoom camera specs to expect


  • 10x vs 5-6x optical zoom
  • 10MP with f/4.9 aperture vs 12MP sensor and f/2.8 aperture
  • Ultra Stabilization vs Sensor Shift OIS

Today's thin phones don't allow space for more than 2x-3x telephoto zoom lenses inside them, what Apple is using now on iPhones, so a module with folded optics is used to let the light travel along the height of the phone rather than its more limited thickness.

Periscope zoom really kicked off when Samsung started equipping its S-line handsets with true 10x zoom lenses, and now its high-end phones come with both telephoto cameras for nearer objects and portraits, as well as Space Zoom lenses capable of quality 10x magnification.

When Apple introduces the technology on the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, though, it will enter the collective mainstream, as so often happens, and there might barely be a flagship phone without a 5x-10x zoom camera then. Oh, jolly days!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless