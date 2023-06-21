Save big on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the best Android phone on the market; get one at a nice discount from Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are a lot of Android phones out there, but the best of them all is undoubtedly Samsung's current top-of-the-line smartphone, the amazing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. And what's even greater is that you can currently get a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra at a substantial discount.
At the moment, Amazon offers the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra for 17% off its sticker price, which means you can save $200 if you buy one right now. You can also go for the 512GB model instead, which is also currently discounted by $245.
The only thing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can't do is make you coffee in the morning. Being the best Galaxy phone out there, the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs incredible performance, takes amazing pictures, can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps, and has a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display to watch your favorite videos on.
On top of that, the phone also packs a huge 5000mAh battery, which gives the S23 Ultra a great battery life, and comes with a 45W wired charging support, which can fill the S23 Ultra's tank in about 1 hour and 6 minutes.
As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra really has a lot to offer, and we listed just a few of the features this amazing phone comes with. So, don't waste any time and just get yourself a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra at a discount!
At the moment, Amazon offers the 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra for 17% off its sticker price, which means you can save $200 if you buy one right now. You can also go for the 512GB model instead, which is also currently discounted by $245.
The only thing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can't do is make you coffee in the morning. Being the best Galaxy phone out there, the Galaxy S23 Ultra packs incredible performance, takes amazing pictures, can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps, and has a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display to watch your favorite videos on.
On top of that, the phone also packs a huge 5000mAh battery, which gives the S23 Ultra a great battery life, and comes with a 45W wired charging support, which can fill the S23 Ultra's tank in about 1 hour and 6 minutes.
However, the best feature of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is probably its S Pen. Yes, Samsung's top-of-the-line phone also comes with its own stylus straight out of the box. The S Pen can be used for quickly taking notes, writing messages as if writing on a piece of paper, and even drawing.
As you can see, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra really has a lot to offer, and we listed just a few of the features this amazing phone comes with. So, don't waste any time and just get yourself a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra at a discount!
Things that are NOT allowed: