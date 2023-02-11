Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Here's why Galaxy S23 Ultra users should not enable a certain battery feature

Samsung Android
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's why Galaxy S23 Ultra users should not enable a certain battery feature
The Samsung Galaxy S23 line will officially be released at the end of next week. The one model that always hogs the S series spotlight is the Ultra. It's bigger, more squared-off, and with the Galaxy Note design cues, it is unlike the other phones in the line. We'd imagine that many are captivated by the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor that the device is equipped with, and its ability to snap photographs using a 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, the same capacity found in last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra model. To help preserve the life of the battery and help it have a longer lifespan, a setting on the phone will allow users to cap the charge at 85% of capacity instead of 100%. But one person who apparently thinks that this is not an option users should enable is Twitter tipster Ice Universe.

Tipster Ice Universe reveals information about the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 5000mAh battery - Here's why Galaxy S23 Ultra users should not enable a certain battery feature
Tipster Ice Universe reveals information about the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 5000mAh battery

In a tweet, the tipster showed the graph of battery usage on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In reality, the graph really can't tell us much because we don't know how the phone was used during the day. Still, Ice Universe tweeted "What you may not know: The power consumption time of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from 100% to 90% is longer than other 10% power consumption ranges."

Graph shows Galaxy S23 Ultra battery usage - Here's why Galaxy S23 Ultra users should not enable a certain battery feature
Graph shows Galaxy S23 Ultra battery usage

In other words, the reliable tipster is saying that Galaxy S23 Ultra users should not enable the feature that caps charging at 85% of capacity. That's because the period of time it takes for the Galaxy S23 Ultra's battery to run from 100 to 90% is longer than the time it takes for the battery to go from 90% to 80%, 80% to 70%, 70% to 60%, 60% to 50%, 50% to 40%, 40% to 30%, 30% to 20%. 20% to 10%, and 10% to 0%.

There is still time to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra!

T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra from $200 with a trade!

Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung and you can grab extra bonus with our link here on top of the free storage upgrade and extra Samsung store credit. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock another $1000 off the S23 Ultra price!
$1180 off (86%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99 /mo
$1379 99
Pre-order at T-Mobile

By capping charging at 85%, Galaxy S23 Ultra users won't be able to take advantage of the most stable and efficient battery performance on the phone which is the decline from 100% to 90%. Of course, the settings that you enable on your Galaxy S23 Ultra are entirely up to you, but you might want to keep this in mind when you set the battery options on your device.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Blind Camera Comparison Results: iPhone and Pixel overcome Samsung's new Galaxy
Blind Camera Comparison Results: iPhone and Pixel overcome Samsung's new Galaxy
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless