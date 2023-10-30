Galaxy S23 series is outselling last year's flagships while the 2023 foldables falter

cites a report from South Korea's Hana Securities to note that Galaxy S23 series sales have amounted to 22.89 million units since the phones were released over eight months ago. That is a 22% increase for the 2023 flagship models compared to Galaxy S22 series sales over the same period. Samsung's 2023 flagship Galaxy S23 series is outperforming last year's Galaxy S22 line when it comes to the ultimate consumer voting platform-the cash register. SamMobile cites a report from South Korea's Hana Securities to note thatseries sales have amounted to 22.89 million units since the phones were released over eight months ago. That is a 22% increase for the 2023 flagship models compared to Galaxy S22 series sales over the same period.

Galaxy S23 model has been rung up 8.09 million times, the Galaxy S23 + tallied 4.11 million purchases, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra outsold its two siblings really isn't a surprise. The weaker showing of the Galaxy S23 + dovetails with earlier rumors that Samsung was going to announce only two The basicmodel has been rung up 8.09 million times, the+ tallied 4.11 million purchases, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra led the way with 10.11 million units sold. That theoutsold its two siblings really isn't a surprise. The weaker showing of the+ dovetails with earlier rumors that Samsung was going to announce only two Galaxy S24 models next year, but this rumor has since been debunked





Galaxy Z Flip 5 outselling the Galaxy Z Fold 5 by a count of 2.26 million to 1.25 million respectively. Samsung might be happy with these numbers but it can't be terribly thrilled with a similar comparison between the 2023 foldable models ( Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 ) and last year's foldable Galaxy phones (Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4). Sales of the 2023 foldables have hit 3.51 million units since their release in August with theoutselling theby a count of 2.26 million to 1.25 million respectively.





Overall, the 2022 foldable models sold 3.63 million units during a comparable time period last year. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 had been rung up 2.28 million times at this point in 2022, just slightly more than this year's clamshell foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 had tallied 1.35 million units sold which means that last year's book-style foldable sold 100,000 more phones at this point in 2022 than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has achieved in 2023.





Sales of Sammy's 2023 foldables were ahead of their predecessors out of the gate, but the momentum could not continue following the launch of the phones.





As you might expect, Samsung's mid-range A-series phones are selling well in India and in Middle Eastern countries where their value-for-money features play well. The report says that in those markets, the Galaxy A-series phones outsell the Galaxy S flagships and the Galaxy Z foldable models.

