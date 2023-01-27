Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ posters leak with focus on photography





We have some thoughts about the posters. A few of them seem to focus on photography and Samsung mobile chief TM Roh recently wrote that the Galaxy S23 series will have a smarter pro-camera system allowing it to take the best photos and videos snapped or recorded by any Galaxy smartphone regardless of the available light.









One of the saddest posters is the one with the self-explanatory heading "What's in the box." It shows the Galaxy S23, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and the SIM tool. This picture would have included more items some years ago including a charging brick and wired earphones.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ feature rounded corners unlike the Galaxy S23 Ultra which still takes its design cues from the defunct Galaxy Note line. That means that the top-of-the-line model sports squared-off corners, comes with the S Pen digital stylus, and features an on-device silo where the S Pen is housed.



