Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ posters leak with focus on photography

Samsung Android
You know that we must be getting close to the February 1st Samsung Unpacked event as we've seen more leaks lately than the number you might find at a school for wannabe plumbers. Just a few days ago some official Samsung pre-order posters for the Galaxy S23 line leaked as did official marketing images of official Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. Today, WinFuture published some more posters for the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+.

We have some thoughts about the posters. A few of them seem to focus on photography and Samsung mobile chief TM Roh recently wrote that the Galaxy S23 series will have a smarter pro-camera system allowing it to take the best photos and videos snapped or recorded by any Galaxy smartphone regardless of the available light.


One of the saddest posters is the one with the self-explanatory heading "What's in the box." It shows the Galaxy S23, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and the SIM tool. This picture would have included more items some years ago including a charging brick and wired earphones.

The three flagship handsets will be introduced on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. At the same time, Samsung will start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 series with the release date set for February 17th. Earlier today, we passed along what looked like a leaked official comparison chart for all three models containing specs for the phones.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ feature rounded corners unlike the Galaxy S23 Ultra which still takes its design cues from the defunct Galaxy Note line. That means that the top-of-the-line model sports squared-off corners, comes with the S Pen digital stylus, and features an on-device silo where the S Pen is housed.

You can watch the Unpacked event on Samsung's YouTube channel, by heading to Samsung's Newsroom website, or by visiting the company website. The event is only a few days away!
