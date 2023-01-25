Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
Leaked official marketing images for Sammy's Galaxy S23 Ultra cases surface

Leaked official marketing images for Sammy's Galaxy S23 Ultra cases surface
You probably are going to want to buy a case to go along with your new Galaxy S23 series handset. And you'll have quite an assortment to choose from based on official marketing photos of these official cases that were published by German site WinFuture. With the Galaxy S23 line expected to get a price hike in Europe and stay the same in the U.S., it will behoove you to spend the money on a protective case that can absorb the punishment of everyday life.

We've included quite a few marketing images for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. After all, this is the model that is hogging the spotlights just as the Galaxy S22 Ultra did last year. Some of the photos show you the outside of the case as it will appear when looking at the back of the device. A few pictures will show you the inside of the case which is where the phone goes in. Others show how the front and back of the handset will look with the phone properly placed inside the case, and there are also images of the same case in different colors and shot at different angles.


While pricing for Galaxy S23 series accessories won't be revealed by Samsung until pre-orders begin on February 1st at 1 pm EST, you can grab $50 in Samsung Store credit by reserving a pre-order for one of the three new models and then following through by placing a pre-order once they are being accepted. The $50 Samsung Store credit you receive could help pay for the case you want for your phone.

The Galaxy S23 line is expected to be released on February 17th. While European prices might be higher than the pricing of the Galaxy S22 series, in the U.S. a leaked Verizon spec sheet shows that prices will remain the same. The Galaxy S23 will start at $799.99, the Galaxy S23+ will be tagged at $999.99 and up, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will run you $1,199.99 and up.
