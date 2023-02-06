Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

Galaxy S23 series users will be able to disable CPU, GPU throttling while playing games

Samsung Android Games
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S23 series users will be able to disable CPU, GPU throttling while playing games
Samsung's Game Optimizing Service (GOS) is a built-in app that created a ruckus with the Galaxy S22 series last year. GOS throttles (or as Samsung says, "optimizes") a Galaxy phone's central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) during long game playing sessions so that the device being used doesn't excessively overheat. Galaxy S23 users might be happy to hear that they can hold their phones during an extended game-playing session, but GOS does lower the screen's resolution and the performance of the GPU chip.

Last year, it was discovered that GOS was also limiting non-gaming apps including Microsoft Office, LinkedIn, and Zoom. In the past, GOS could easily be disabled, but that changed with the update to One UI 4.0. Samsung added a toggle via an update last year that allows users to decide whether they want performance while playing mobile games or want their hands to be protected from an overheating handset. Also, with GOS enabled, the battery could drain quickly.

Pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra right now!

Get the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra for $880 off at Best Buy!

Best Buy has a great Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder deal running until 2/16 with up to an $880 discount. You get up to $600 with a trade, a $100 Best Buy gift card, and a free 512GB storage upgrade worth a Benjamin!
$880 off (68%) Trade-in Gift
$419 99
$1299 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

According to a screenshot published by Android Authority, it appears that the GOS toggle returns in the Galaxy S23 line. This leaves the decision of whether to throttle the CPU and GPU on a particular Galaxy S23 model in the hands of the phone's owner which is where it should have been from day one. With Galaxy S23 series users able to toggle on and off GOS at their own discretion, throttling during video games will be less of an issue than it was last year before Samsung added the toggle switch.

This appears to be a toggle allowing Galaxy S23 series users to enable or disable Sammy's Game Optimizing Service - Galaxy S23 series users will be able to disable CPU, GPU throttling while playing games
This appears to be a toggle allowing Galaxy S23 series users to enable or disable Sammy's Game Optimizing Service

Additionally, the improved cooling system on the Galaxy S23 is supposedly 1.6 times better than the one on the Galaxy S22. The cooling system on the Galaxy S23+ is reportedly 2.8 times better than the cooling system on the Galaxy S22+. And the internal cooling on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be 2.3 times better than the cooling on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The phones were unveiled last week and can be pre-ordered right now. The Galaxy S23 series will be released on February 17th.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless