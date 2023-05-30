Galaxy S23 FE won't feature a Snapdragon chipset after all
1
Earlier this year, a leak from South Korea popped up, claiming that the next version of Samsung's "Fan Edition" smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE, will come equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
Now it turns out that this might not be the case. The latest leak comes from Twitter and a tipster with the handle @Tech_Reve. According to the information, Samsung has decided to use its own in-house Exynos 2200 processor for the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE, and there will be no Snapdragon version of the phone.
Galaxy S23 FE rumored specs:
The specs look fairly underwhelming, especially the Exynos 2200 part. Samsung ditched the in-house chips in its latest flagship series, relying only on Qualcomm silicon for all three models. And while the Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets have always been toe-to-toe when it comes to raw power, thermal and efficiency issues have been plaguing Samsung's own chipsets for years.
The Galaxy S23 FE is expected sometime in Q3 this year.
Now it turns out that this might not be the case. The latest leak comes from Twitter and a tipster with the handle @Tech_Reve. According to the information, Samsung has decided to use its own in-house Exynos 2200 processor for the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE, and there will be no Snapdragon version of the phone.
There is a good chance that this rumor will turn out to be true because the same information has been circulating online and has appeared from a variety of sources, some of which Android Headlines cites. There's a whole specs sheet posted as well, corroborating previous rumors and leaks about the Galaxy S23 FE.
Galaxy S23 FE rumored specs:
- Exynos2200
- 6.4 Gbps LPDDR5 6/8 GB RAM
- UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB
- Front camera: 12 MP, 1.12um
- Wide-angle camera: Wide-angle 50 MP 1.0um GN3
- 3x telephoto camera: 8 MP 1.0um Hi-347
- Ultra wide-angle camera: 12MP, 1.12um IMX258
The specs look fairly underwhelming, especially the Exynos 2200 part. Samsung ditched the in-house chips in its latest flagship series, relying only on Qualcomm silicon for all three models. And while the Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets have always been toe-to-toe when it comes to raw power, thermal and efficiency issues have been plaguing Samsung's own chipsets for years.
Further down the specs sheet, it's the same story: we think the S23 FE will face tough competition internally, namely from the Galaxy A54, which features more or less the same specs (barring the telephoto camera and the slightly better chipset) and a very competitive price.
The Galaxy S23 FE is expected sometime in Q3 this year.
Things that are NOT allowed: