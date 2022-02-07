 Samsung announces that the Galaxy S22 phones are made from recycled fishing nets - PhoneArena

Samsung announces that the Galaxy S22 phones are made from recycled fishing nets

Preslav Mladenov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung announces that the Galaxy S22 phones are made from recycled fishing nets
With Samsung's Unpacked event on the horizon, Samsung just announced that it used a "new material" in the making of the upcoming Galaxy phones, which we presume are the Galaxy S22 series. In a 'move that combines sustainability and innovation,' Samsung's new material was made from ocean-bound discarded fishing nets.

But why discarded fishing nets? Well, in its press release, Samsung shared a report by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, which says that 640,000 tons of fishing nets are being discarded into the seas every year.

These "ghost nets," as the report calls them, trap ocean animals and cause damage to coral reefs and even whole ecosystems. Besides the problems the "ghost nets" cause, they also may end up in our food and water. According to Samsung, by collecting and recycling these nets, we keep the oceans clean while also protecting our planet.

Samsung also announced that the upcoming Galaxy phones, possibly the Galaxy S22 series, is only the beginning and that it will begin including repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout its entire lineup of products. According to the company, this will bring it closer to its aim of 'eliminating single-use plastics' and expanding the use of 'eco-conscious materials' such as recycled paper and other recycled post-consumer products.

The material made from recycled fishing nets is a part of Samsung's Galaxy for the Planet initiative. The initiative is a set of targets that Samsung has to reach by 2025. The goal of the initiative is to reduce the 'environmental footprint' of the company and lower the depletion of resources from the production and disposal of Samsung Galaxy devices.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
