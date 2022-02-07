Samsung announces that the Galaxy S22 phones are made from recycled fishing nets

Samsung announces that the Galaxy S22 phones are made from recycled fishing nets1
But why discarded fishing nets? Well, in its press release, Samsung shared a report by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, which says that 640,000 tons of fishing nets are being discarded into the seas every year.
These "ghost nets," as the report calls them, trap ocean animals and cause damage to coral reefs and even whole ecosystems. Besides the problems the "ghost nets" cause, they also may end up in our food and water. According to Samsung, by collecting and recycling these nets, we keep the oceans clean while also protecting our planet.
Samsung also announced that the upcoming Galaxy phones, possibly the Galaxy S22 series, is only the beginning and that it will begin including repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout its entire lineup of products. According to the company, this will bring it closer to its aim of 'eliminating single-use plastics' and expanding the use of 'eco-conscious materials' such as recycled paper and other recycled post-consumer products.
The material made from recycled fishing nets is a part of Samsung's Galaxy for the Planet initiative. The initiative is a set of targets that Samsung has to reach by 2025. The goal of the initiative is to reduce the 'environmental footprint' of the company and lower the depletion of resources from the production and disposal of Samsung Galaxy devices.