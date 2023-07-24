Get a Galaxy S22 Ultra with up to $400 off from Samsung; save an extra up to $725 by trading in an eligible device

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Looking to save on a premium smartphone with a built-in stylus and a lot of firepower? Then you will definitely like this one. Right now, you can score up to $400 in savings on a brand-new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the tech giant's previous top-of-the-line smartphone, if you get one directly from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Save up to $400!

Grab a Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung and save up to $400 in the process. As an ex-top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a lot of firepower and takes awesome photos.
$400 off (29%)
$999 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

The best thing is that all versions and color options of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are currently discounted. However, some variants enjoy better discounts than others, so keep that in mind when configuring your new Galaxy S22 Ultra.

For example, the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom White or Green will set you back $1149.99, which is $250 below sticker. But the same model in Burgundy will cost you only $999.99, which is $400 off the usual price — the offer of this color option ends on July 27th. It's a similar thing with the 256GB version as well.

For a 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black, Phantom White, or Burgundy, you will need to shell out $1049.99, which is a nice $250 below the sticker price. However, if you go for the Green color option instead, you will need to pay only $949.99, which means you will score $350 in savings.

As for the discounts on the 128GB model, all four color options of that particular variant are enjoying the same $300 discount, which means you can get a brand-new 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra for only $899.99.

Of course, if you want to save even more on your new Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can also trade in an eligible device and receive up to $725 in instant trade-in credit.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be an older model, but it's still worth it in 2023. As an ex-top-of-the-line phone, it offers high-end performance and takes awesome photos. Furthermore, the phone is even more irresistible with Samsung's huge discounts. And if you trade in an eligible device, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost you only a fraction of its usual price. So act fast and save on a Galaxy S22 Ultra while Samsung's promotion is still available.

