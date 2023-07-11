Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
This Galaxy S22 deal smashes any "affordable flagship" we have now

If you are looking to get a phone that's on the cheaper side, yet reliable and... you know — good —, it's usually a great idea to just go for "last year's flagship". Just 12 months ago, one such phone was made to be the best of the best, fast, future-proof, and quite expensive. Now that it's "old" by smartphone market standards — you can usually find it at an amazing bargain.

Enter the latest Amazon Prime Day phone deal — a Galaxy S22 for the low price of $488. To put things in perspective, that's cheaper than the $600 MSRP of a Pixel 7, cheaper than the $600 Nothing Phone (2) that was announced today.

The Galaxy S22 typically sells for about $699.99. Now, you can grab the upgraded 256 GB model for less than $500! Unlocked and new!
Why are we bringing this up? Well, unlike "affordable flagship" type phones, the base level Galaxy S phones rarely hold back. It still has a triple camera module with a wide, ultra-wide, and zoom lens, it still has an excellent screen and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside. The Galaxy S22 is a very competent phone, and is great for those that are looking for a more compact package that still offers a premium experience.

Oh, also, the deal is for the 256 GB version. We hope you like Green!

