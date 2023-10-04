Save $225 on the high-end Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB in Green through this sweet Amazon deal

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256GB, Green): Save $225! Get the Green-colored 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ from Amazon and save $225 in the process. Despite being an older model, the S22 Plus still has a lot of firepower and is a real bargain $225 off (21%) Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S22+ may be an older model, but first, it's not that old since it's from last year, and second, it still packs a lot of punch. Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, this phone will let you run heavy apps and play your favorite games, including titles like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9, without any hiccups.In addition to letting you play some of the best games on the market at their highest graphical settings, the Galaxy S22+ will also allow you to take incredible-looking pictures and record videos in awesome quality. The phone sports a 50 MP main camera, which can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps, and a 10 MP selfie snapper that can record videos in up to 4K at 60fpsThe Galaxy S22+ also offers good battery life. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without the need to charge. Additionally, the phone supports 45W fast charging, which fills the tank in almost an hour.With top-tier performance, great cameras, and good battery life, the Galaxy S22+ checks all the necessary boxes. And right now, this awesome phone can be yours for even less. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a brand-new Galaxy S22+ with a discount today.