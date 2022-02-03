Galaxy S22 series official cases leaked

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





A well-known tipster by the name of Evan Blass has revealed no less than fifteen different official original cases, which he promises will be available for the Samsung S22 series once they launch. When we say official, we mean that these cases will be offered by Samsung itself, guaranteeing a high level of quality and durability for as long as you own them.









Galaxy S22/S22 Plus cases by Samsung

Above is the range of what looks like a set of sturdy silicone cases for two of the new models. Although the leak doesn't quite elaborate, it looks like these cases will be available for both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, of course, has its own unique square shape that sets it apart from the other two models, and is impossible to miss.





Samsung has also created two S22 and S22 Plus cases with foldable stands on the back, coming in white and pastel purple.





And let's not forget the classic belt loop case, which, as quirky as it is, has proved a great convenience to some users. It seems like Samsung's taken care of that one, too.









Galaxy S22 Ultra cases by Samsung





The leak shows a few extra case options for the flagship model of the series. With the size of the S22 Ultra nearing that of a small tablet, Samsung thought it fit to include several new case options featuring stands to keep them propped up. After all, you'd probably be doing quite a bit of video watching, with that kind of screen real estate—and Samsung's got you covered.





Of course, we've got a couple of Galaxy S22 Ultra cases featuring a belt loop, too—coming in the lively colors of orange and green.





The regular Galaxy S22 Ultra cases come in the rich, saturated colors of burgundy (matching the actual Burgundy S22 Ultra model), light purple, black, and slate gray:

There were no clear cases included in this leak, but we're sure Samsung will offer those as well. After all, what better way to let the true color of your S22 model shine through than by getting a classic transparent case?





For a quick refresher, the Galaxy S22 colors are expected to come in White, Black, Pink Gold, and Green. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, should come in Matte Black, Matte White, Burgundy, and Green. Needless to say, some people like to match the color of their device to their case as well, and there will be plenty of options to choose from.





