 Galaxy S22 series official cases leaked - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Accessories Samsung

Galaxy S22 series official cases leaked

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S22 new official cases leaked
The Samsung Galaxy S22 release date is inching closer by the day, and today, a whole new set of official cases have been leaked in preparation for the big launch.

A well-known tipster by the name of Evan Blass has revealed no less than fifteen different official original cases, which he promises will be available for the Samsung S22 series once they launch. When we say official, we mean that these cases will be offered by Samsung itself, guaranteeing a high level of quality and durability for as long as you own them.

While we recently revealed another set of leaked S22 cases—Galaxy S22 cases and S22 Plus cases, as well as S22 Ultra cases—this is the most diverse official collection from Samsung we've gotten to feast our eyes on yet. And it includes a variety of colors for all three models. 

Galaxy S22/S22 Plus cases by Samsung

Above is the range of what looks like a set of sturdy silicone cases for two of the new models. Although the leak doesn't quite elaborate, it looks like these cases will be available for both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, of course, has its own unique square shape that sets it apart from the other two models, and is impossible to miss.

Samsung has also created two S22 and S22 Plus cases with foldable stands on the back, coming in white and pastel purple. 

And let's not forget the classic belt loop case, which, as quirky as it is, has proved a great convenience to some users. It seems like Samsung's taken care of that one, too.


Galaxy S22 Ultra cases by Samsung


The leak shows a few extra case options for the flagship model of the series. With the size of the S22 Ultra nearing that of a small tablet, Samsung thought it fit to include several new case options featuring stands to keep them propped up. After all, you'd probably be doing quite a bit of video watching, with that kind of screen real estate—and Samsung's got you covered.

Of course, we've got a couple of Galaxy S22 Ultra cases featuring a belt loop, too—coming in the lively colors of orange and green.

The regular Galaxy S22 Ultra cases come in the rich, saturated colors of burgundy (matching the actual Burgundy S22 Ultra model), light purple, black, and slate gray:
There were no clear cases included in this leak, but we're sure Samsung will offer those as well. After all, what better way to let the true color of your S22 model shine through than by getting a classic transparent case? 

For a quick refresher, the Galaxy S22 colors are expected to come in White, Black, Pink Gold, and Green. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, should come in Matte Black, Matte White, Burgundy, and Green. Needless to say, some people like to match the color of their device to their case as well, and there will be plenty of options to choose from.

Reserve a Galaxy S22 now for some extra savings


If you're browsing cases for the Galaxy S22 series, chances are, you may be thinking about buying one of the new flagships come launch day. If that's your plan, you may want to consider reserving your model as early as now, as Samsung offers some great perks—such as a $50 voucher which you can use towards accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Reserve the Galaxy S22 Ultra w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Reserve the Galaxy S22+ w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

Reserve the Galaxy S22 w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Reserve the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra w/ $50 preorder bonus and exclusive offers

Gift
Buy at Samsung


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The 'new' Moto G Stylus is here with great specs for its low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The 'new' Moto G Stylus is here with great specs for its low price
The Realme 9 Pro series will be announced on February 16
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Realme 9 Pro series will be announced on February 16
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now (Updated February 3, 2022)
by Georgi Zarkov,  1
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now (Updated February 3, 2022)
DoJ sentences Chinese nationals in an iPhone repair scam to prison and double damages
by Daniel Petrov,  0
DoJ sentences Chinese nationals in an iPhone repair scam to prison and double damages
Twitter may be working on a new feature called Articles
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Twitter may be working on a new feature called Articles
The incredibly robust and feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 is incredibly affordable right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The incredibly robust and feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 is incredibly affordable right now
-42%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless