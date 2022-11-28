Premium Samsung phone in sheep's clothing: Galaxy S20 FE for $350 for a limited time!

Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE was released in the summer of 2020 as a budged version of the Galaxy S20 series, dressed in plastic but with quality components where it matters — processor, screen, and camera. It was so well-received that Samsung repeated the experiment with the Galaxy S21 FE.

The FE series are still treated as flagship phones, meaning the Galaxy S20 FE will be getting Android updates until 2024 and security patches until 2025. And with the current discount at Amazon, you can get yourself a premium Samsung phone on the cheap.

The unlocked version is available in multiple vibrant and fun colors, all down to $349.99 a pop. The Verizon model, on the other hand, goes all the way down to $234.95, so if you are on Big Red anyway — you get a real bargain!

Galaxy S20 FE $250 OFF on ALL COLORS

Fun, vibrant, and still relevant — the Galaxy S20 FE is still getting software updates and delivers a premium Samsung experience at a fraction of the cost. Multiple colors available!
$250 off (42%)
$349 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Verizon Galaxy S20 FE cheapest offer!

If you happen to be on Verizon, grabbing a Galaxy S20 FE right now is a no-brained. For less than $250, you get a high-quality AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 865, and a quality Samsung camera, plus more software updates down the line!
$365 off (61%)
$234 95
$599 99
Buy at Amazon
