Premium Samsung phone in sheep's clothing: Galaxy S20 FE for $350 for a limited time!
Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE was released in the summer of 2020 as a budged version of the Galaxy S20 series, dressed in plastic but with quality components where it matters — processor, screen, and camera. It was so well-received that Samsung repeated the experiment with the Galaxy S21 FE.
The FE series are still treated as flagship phones, meaning the Galaxy S20 FE will be getting Android updates until 2024 and security patches until 2025. And with the current discount at Amazon, you can get yourself a premium Samsung phone on the cheap.
The unlocked version is available in multiple vibrant and fun colors, all down to $349.99 a pop. The Verizon model, on the other hand, goes all the way down to $234.95, so if you are on Big Red anyway — you get a real bargain!
