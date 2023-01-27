Why get shortchanged by half-measured products when Galaxy S20 is so cheap





Even though the Galaxy S20 came out in 2020, it's still going strong in 2023. Amazon is selling the phone in like-new condition with a 90-day guarantee for $223.50. Before you grimace at the thought of a refurbished phone that was released almost three years ago, keep in mind that you'd be better off with a pre-owned flagship phone if you want a high-end display, smooth performance, decent cameras, and premium build quality.





Of course, there are plenty of decent low-cost brand new models available on the market for this price, but they make a lot of trade-offs. The Galaxy S20, on the other hand, is a premium affair. It has a 6.2 inches 120Hz screen with a higher resolution than the panels on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22. Its 4,000mAh battery is also bigger than the Galaxy S22's 3,700mAh cell.





Samsung Galaxy S20 Android 13-eligible Galaxy S20 with fan favorites like MST payments, microSD slot, and 4,000mAh battery doesn't feel like a half-hearted product like the S22 and is a total steal at $223.50. $407 off (65%) Buy at Amazon





The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chip which is more than fast enough for most users and it even has a microSD slot, which is a big deal as flagship phones of today don't allow for storage expansion.





The phone has a triple camera array with a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 64MP telephoto unit and it takes great photos.





The Galaxy S20 also has the Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) feature which turns card readers into contactless payment receivers and is not present on subsequent models.





The Galaxy S20 carried a price tag of $999.99 when it was released. Right now, you can get it for only $223.50. In contrast, the S21 and S22 both start at $800, and rumors indicate that the S23 might be more expensive. The phone is also eligible for Android 13 and will get security updates through 2024.