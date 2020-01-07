This is when the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite might start shipping
Confused already? Good, so are we.
In any case, Samsung sure forgot to mention when and where these are launching and how much they would cost. We now have a lead showing us when the new phones will be launched in Europe, and how much they would cost.
Before you chuck it aside as a placeholder, let us point out that CoolBlue looks pretty legit — the site has extensive specs sheets on both phones, pros and cons listings, and even a hands-on video with the Galaxy S10 Lite.
Oh, yeah. Here's a hands-on video:
Super-duper fast charging
While digging in CoolBlue's specs sheet we noticed that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be coming with a 45 W fast charger in the box that'll make use of the new super-fast charging technology. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, however, will come with the non-super fast-charger rated at 25 W, though it seems it may support the faster variant if you buy the 45 W brick.
