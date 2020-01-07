Samsung Android

This is when the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite might start shipping

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Jan 07, 2020, 7:44 AM
A few days ago, Samsung surprised us by finally announcing the long-rumored Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite phones. Peculiar products with a weird announcement time — for one, we are about a month away from the Galaxy S11 (Galaxy S20) launch event, so it feels like it's a little late to announce phones from the "10" family.

Then, there's the whole "Lite" thing — the S10 Lite is anything but a light version of the regular S10. It has the same Snapdragon 855, a big 6.7-inch screen, and an interesting new camera module, which we can't wait to try out. In the meantime, the Note 10 Lite is — indeed — slightly less powerful than the regular Note 10.

Confused already? Good, so are we.

In any case, Samsung sure forgot to mention when and where these are launching and how much they would cost. We now have a lead showing us when the new phones will be launched in Europe, and how much they would cost.

Dutch webshop CoolBlue (via GalaxyClub.nl) now has listings for both phones. The S10 Lite is priced at €649 (~$720) and the Note 10 Lite at €599 (~$670). The site says that the phones are expected to arrive on the 31st of January.

Before you chuck it aside as a placeholder, let us point out that CoolBlue looks pretty legit — the site has extensive specs sheets on both phones, pros and cons listings, and even a hands-on video with the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Oh, yeah. Here's a hands-on video:



Super-duper fast charging


While digging in CoolBlue's specs sheet we noticed that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be coming with a 45 W fast charger in the box that'll make use of the new super-fast charging technology. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, however, will come with the non-super fast-charger rated at 25 W, though it seems it may support the faster variant if you buy the 45 W brick.

Related phones

Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7" 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP / 32 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7" 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 32 MP front
  • Processor Samsung Exynos 9810, Octa-core, 2700 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh

