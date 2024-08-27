I've got the perfect solution to the Galaxy Ring's pesky battery problem
Up Next:
"There's always a solution!", reads a meme I just saw. It was a picture of a damaged car with a plastic soda bottle in the place of its headlight. The bottle fitted really nice. An engineer masterpiece, if I ever saw one. That's when it struck me – heck, there's a solution for the Galaxy Ring problem, too!
Yeah, we told you about it just a few days ago:
According to the detailed (and pretty interesting) teardown made by the iFixit team, the Galaxy Ring packs a lithium-ion battery.
As you know, lithium-ion batteries severely degrade after a number of recharging cycles. That number is not too great, so don't expect decades, or many years of use. Once a lithium-ion battery reaches its end-of-life, it becomes impractical or impossible to replace.
Why? Let's see why.
In order to investigate the internals of the Galaxy Ring without dismantling it, computed tomography (CT) scans were used; that's before the physical teardown by iFixit. These scans, which are similar to x-rays, create detailed 3D images by capturing multiple angles of an object.
The scan revealed some interesting features: inside the ring, there is a lithium polymer battery pouch, an inductive charging coil, and a press connector. The inductive coil, which is essential for wireless charging, works with another coil in the charging case to power the device.
Fun fact: the battery is hooked to the circuit board via a press connector, instead of being soldered. This seems to serve the purpose of simplifying the manufacturing process rather than facilitating user repairs.
The battery's exact capacity could not be identified due to its degraded state, but Samsung’s specifications indicate that the size 11 ring should have a 19.5 mAh battery, translating to roughly 0.072 watt-hours at 3.7 volts.
So, Samsung's Galaxy Ring faces the challenge of being a disposable product due to the limitations of its lithium-ion battery:
My solution is the following:
It's called a cocktail ring (that's the correct term, I didn't come up with it).
I'm sure you've gotten the gist of it and there's no need for explanations, but here it is, in case you're scratching your head right now.
I need you to imagine the Galaxy Ring, but with a huge jewel on top of it. Of course, that's a fake gemstone: it's a battery that looks like a jewel!
This could add a touch of style and customization to the Galaxy Ring as well!
However, there are some problems with my idea (I don't want to sound like I'm giving up on it, but I'm trying to be objective here).
For starters, we'll have to convince Samsung that we absolutely need smart cocktail rings. The Galaxy Ring in its current form is a nice, sleek looking piece of wedding ring tech, but why not go for something more flamboyant next time?
Next, there's the durability issue. The Galaxy Ring is durable – it's got the IP68 dust and water resistance rating, the ability to withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 100 meters, and a Titanium Grade 5 frame to protect it against scratches and damage.
With a battery that unscrews, the Ring could get exposed to various nasty stuff.
Also, we've got to figure out a way for the ring to look sports-friendly enough: after all, it's the fitness enthusiasts and the wellness advocates who are mainly after the Galaxy Ring.
P.S. I can see an engagement smart ring down the road as well. It's going to track and analyze meaningful moments in your relationship. For instance, it could record how often you express affection, like saying "I love you," while monitoring your emotional responses. The ring could even assess the sincerity of your feelings. If it detects a discrepancy between your words and emotional state, it might feature a 100 dB sound alarm.
Okay, okay, I'm stopping now.
By Odin's beard, a "problem" with the Galaxy Ring?!
Yeah, we told you about it just a few days ago:
According to the detailed (and pretty interesting) teardown made by the iFixit team, the Galaxy Ring packs a lithium-ion battery.
As you know, lithium-ion batteries severely degrade after a number of recharging cycles. That number is not too great, so don't expect decades, or many years of use. Once a lithium-ion battery reaches its end-of-life, it becomes impractical or impossible to replace.
The trouble is even greater with the Galaxy Ring, since the battery is thoroughly sealed within the Ring itself. I'm not saying that you need Mount Doom's hellfire to open the Galaxy Ring, but once you open it, it's as if you've thrown it down Mount Doom's magma chamber. Congratulations, Frodo Baggins, you've practically destroyed the Galaxy Ring.
Why? Let's see why.
The problem is a socio-environmental one
Image credit – PhoneArena
In order to investigate the internals of the Galaxy Ring without dismantling it, computed tomography (CT) scans were used; that's before the physical teardown by iFixit. These scans, which are similar to x-rays, create detailed 3D images by capturing multiple angles of an object.
The scan revealed some interesting features: inside the ring, there is a lithium polymer battery pouch, an inductive charging coil, and a press connector. The inductive coil, which is essential for wireless charging, works with another coil in the charging case to power the device.
Recommended Stories
Despite the convenience of press connectors in manufacturing, they do not help with repairs or battery replacement. They are used because the battery and charging coil are produced separately from the circuit board and are connected on the production line.
The battery's exact capacity could not be identified due to its degraded state, but Samsung’s specifications indicate that the size 11 ring should have a 19.5 mAh battery, translating to roughly 0.072 watt-hours at 3.7 volts.
So, Samsung's Galaxy Ring faces the challenge of being a disposable product due to the limitations of its lithium-ion battery:
[...] the Galaxy Ring is a disposable tech accessory that isn’t designed to last more than two years. It’s considered a bonus if you do get more out of it but there’s no question that each one of these rings will end up being added to our ever growing e-waste problem.
– iFixit's article on the Galaxy Ring teardown, August 2024
What can we do?
The solution is diamonds, rubies, and sapphires… and cocktails
My solution is the following:
Image source – Pexels.com
It's called a cocktail ring (that's the correct term, I didn't come up with it).
I'm sure you've gotten the gist of it and there's no need for explanations, but here it is, in case you're scratching your head right now.
I need you to imagine the Galaxy Ring, but with a huge jewel on top of it. Of course, that's a fake gemstone: it's a battery that looks like a jewel!
That way, one can unscrew and simply change the battery of the Galaxy Ring. Not to mention how much better the battery life on the smartring could get thanks to this fake jewel: more mAh, more fun!
This could add a touch of style and customization to the Galaxy Ring as well!
Back to reality and "Back to the Future"
Image credit – PhoneArena
I'm sure my solution could be categorized easily as a Dr. Emmett Brown moment (seriously, rewatch Back to the Future as soon as possible).
However, there are some problems with my idea (I don't want to sound like I'm giving up on it, but I'm trying to be objective here).
For starters, we'll have to convince Samsung that we absolutely need smart cocktail rings. The Galaxy Ring in its current form is a nice, sleek looking piece of wedding ring tech, but why not go for something more flamboyant next time?
Next, there's the durability issue. The Galaxy Ring is durable – it's got the IP68 dust and water resistance rating, the ability to withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 100 meters, and a Titanium Grade 5 frame to protect it against scratches and damage.
With a battery that unscrews, the Ring could get exposed to various nasty stuff.
Also, we've got to figure out a way for the ring to look sports-friendly enough: after all, it's the fitness enthusiasts and the wellness advocates who are mainly after the Galaxy Ring.
Hey, don't look at me for the solutions, the ball is in Samsung's and Samsung's engineers field!
P.S. I can see an engagement smart ring down the road as well. It's going to track and analyze meaningful moments in your relationship. For instance, it could record how often you express affection, like saying "I love you," while monitoring your emotional responses. The ring could even assess the sincerity of your feelings. If it detects a discrepancy between your words and emotional state, it might feature a 100 dB sound alarm.
Okay, okay, I'm stopping now.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: