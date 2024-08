I've got the perfect solution to the Galaxy Ring's pesky battery problem

By Odin's beard, a "problem" with the Galaxy Ring ?!



Why? Let's see why.



The problem is a socio-environmental one









What can we do?



The solution is diamonds, rubies, and sapphires… and cocktails

It's called a cocktail ring (that's the correct term, I didn't come up with it).



Back to reality and "Back to the Future"













Back to the Future

Hey, don't look at me for the solutions, the ball is in Samsung's and Samsung's engineers field!



Okay, okay, I'm stopping now.

"There's always a solution!", reads a meme I just saw. It was a picture of a damaged car with a plastic soda bottle in the place of its headlight. The bottle fitted really nice. An engineer masterpiece, if I ever saw one. That's when it struck me – heck, there's a solution for the Galaxy Ring problem, too!Yeah, we told you about it just a few days ago:According to the detailed (and pretty interesting) teardown made by the iFixit team, thepacks a lithium-ion battery.As you know, lithium-ion batteries severely degrade after a number of recharging cycles. That number is not too great, so don't expect decades, or many years of use. Once a lithium-ion battery reaches its end-of-life, it becomes impractical or impossible to replace.The trouble is even greater with the, since the battery is thoroughly sealed within the Ring itself. I'm not saying that you need Mount Doom's hellfire to open the, but once you open it, it's as if you've thrown it down Mount Doom's magma chamber. Congratulations, Frodo Baggins, you've practically destroyed theIn order to investigate the internals of thewithout dismantling it, computed tomography (CT) scans were used; that's before the physical teardown by iFixit. These scans, which are similar to x-rays, create detailed 3D images by capturing multiple angles of an object.The scan revealed some interesting features: inside the ring, there is a lithium polymer battery pouch, an inductive charging coil, and a press connector. The inductive coil, which is essential for wireless charging, works with another coil in the charging case to power the device.Fun fact: the battery is hooked to the circuit board via a press connector, instead of being soldered. This seems to serve the purpose of simplifying the manufacturing process rather than facilitating user repairs.Despite the convenience of press connectors in manufacturing, they do not help with repairs or battery replacement. They are used because the battery and charging coil are produced separately from the circuit board and are connected on the production line.The battery's exact capacity could not be identified due to its degraded state, but Samsung’s specifications indicate that the size 11 ring should have a 19.5 mAh battery, translating to roughly 0.072 watt-hours at 3.7 volts.So, Samsung'sfaces the challenge of being a disposable product due to the limitations of its lithium-ion battery:My solution is the following:I'm sure you've gotten the gist of it and there's no need for explanations, but here it is, in case you're scratching your head right now.I need you to imagine the, but with a huge jewel on top of it. Of course, that's a fake gemstone: it's a battery that looks like a jewel!That way, one can unscrew and simply change the battery of the. Not to mention how much better the battery life on the smartring could get thanks to this fake jewel: more mAh, more fun!This could add a touch of style and customization to theas well!I'm sure my solution could be categorized easily as a Dr. Emmett Brown moment (seriously, rewatchas soon as possible).However, there are some problems with my idea (I don't want to sound like I'm giving up on it, but I'm trying to be objective here).For starters, we'll have to convince Samsung that we absolutely need smart cocktail rings. Thein its current form is a nice, sleek looking piece of wedding ring tech, but why not go for something more flamboyant next time?Next, there's the durability issue. Theis durable – it's got the IP68 dust and water resistance rating, the ability to withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 100 meters, and a Titanium Grade 5 frame to protect it against scratches and damage.With a battery that unscrews, the Ring could get exposed to various nasty stuff.Also, we've got to figure out a way for the ring to look sports-friendly enough: after all, it's the fitness enthusiasts and the wellness advocates who are mainly after theP.S. I can see an engagement smart ring down the road as well. It's going to track and analyze meaningful moments in your relationship. For instance, it could record how often you express affection, like saying "I love you," while monitoring your emotional responses. The ring could even assess the sincerity of your feelings. If it detects a discrepancy between your words and emotional state, it might feature a 100 dB sound alarm.