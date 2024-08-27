I've got the perfect solution to the Galaxy Ring's pesky battery problem

Up Next:

By Odin's beard, a "problem" with the Galaxy Ring ?!



Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring

Why? Let's see why.



The problem is a socio-environmental one









Galaxy Ring

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Ring

– iFixit's article on the Galaxy Ring teardown, August 2024





What can we do?



The solution is diamonds, rubies, and sapphires… and cocktails

It's called a cocktail ring (that's the correct term, I didn't come up with it).



Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring

Back to reality and "Back to the Future"













Back to the Future

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring

Hey, don't look at me for the solutions, the ball is in Samsung's and Samsung's engineers field!



Okay, okay, I'm stopping now.