Galaxy phones in the US to get Tap to Transfer in Samsung Wallet



Tap To Transfer won't be just limited to Samsung Pay (the payment portion of Samsung Wallet). According to the report, the feature will also support third-party digital wallets since it's tied to linked accounts and debit cards, not just Samsung Pay. This means payments will go through Mastercard or Visa rather than Samsung's own system.



Along with that, Samsung Wallet will introduce a new Buy Now, Pay Later option called Instant Installment. This feature will work with Visa and Mastercard credit cards, making it easier for users to break up payments while shopping in stores. While Mastercard and Visa (or the bank) will manage the backend of the transactions, Samsung will handle everything you see on your phone's screen.



These new features are expected to arrive in the US soon after the Galaxy S25 series hit shelves, possibly by the second quarter of the year. It's likely that older Galaxy phones will also get access to both features through software or app updates.





Apple has a similar feature called Tap to Cash in Apple Wallet, which lets users make quick payments. However, Samsung has taken things a bit further. While Apple only allows payments within its own ecosystem, Samsung's version should work with third-party apps as well. This means Samsung's feature gives users more flexibility and options, something Apple doesn't currently offer.