The Galaxy M55 ditches the Exynos in favor of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon?
Remember Samsung's Galaxy M line? Exactly a year ago, the Galaxy M54 was launched.
The Galaxy M, sitting below the Galaxy A line (and above the now discontinued Galaxy J line) is designed with budget-conscious consumers in mind, offering a blend of performance and value. These smartphones typically feature large batteries, decent displays, and cameras that perform well for the price point. The Galaxy M series is aimed at markets where affordable smartphones are in high demand, like India, and it's sold primarily online to keep costs down.
Both the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy M54 pack an Exynos 1380 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage. However, the Galaxy M54 comes with a bigger 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, and two additional sensors: 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. In comparison, the Galaxy A54 uses a triple camera setup that consists of 50MP + 12MP + 5MP sensors.
The Galaxy M55 is nearing its release, as revealed by MSPowerUser. Samsung has yet to make an official announcement, but virtually everything that’s to know about the handset has leaked:
The report discloses renders that show the phone in Light Green and Black. The device is said to stay light at 180 grams, despite featuring a hefty battery and a large display. It sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ screen, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits.
The triple-camera arrangement on the back will most probably feature the following:
Under the hood, users should expect a 5,000mAh capacity battery with 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. Notably, the Galaxy M55 could pack the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM. The Galaxy A55, in contrast, packs the Exynos 1480 chipset.
That’s on paper. In reality, though, it appeared that the Galaxy M54 is better than its Galaxy A54 counterpart in some ways. Just about every piece of hardware except the chipset was improved, but (there’s always a “but…”!) there’s a catch: the M54 is not widely available.
The display on the Galaxy M54 is also larger (6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus), as opposed to the Galaxy A54’s 6.4-inch display. Also, the Galaxy M54 packs a bigger 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.
- 50MP OIS main camera
- 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 2MP macro camera
- 50MP selfie shooter
