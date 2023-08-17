Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Grab good-sounding earbuds on a budget and save up to 50% on a new pair of Galaxy Buds on Amazon

Samsung Deals Audio
Grab good-sounding earbuds on a budget and save up to 50% on a new pair of Galaxy Buds on Amazon
If you've been hunting for a pair of stylish-looking, good-sounding earbuds with an easier-on-the-pocket price tag, then, you have found your new earphones. Amazon is currently offering the stylish Galaxy Buds Live for 41% off their price. This means you now have the chance to get a pair of Samsung's bean-like earbuds for $62 less than usual. If you want to save more, you can go directly for the red-colored model, which is currently enjoying an awesome 50% discount and is available for $75 off its price.

While definitely not among the best earbuds on the market, the Galaxy Buds Live do a pretty nice job of delivering a good listening experience. They have rich and clear sound and are probably the best-sounding earbuds in the budget segment at their current price tag. Furthermore, their lightweight and comfortable design can easily make you forget they are in your ears.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds Live come with good ANC and battery life. They deliver up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC and Bixby on and up to 8 hours with them off. With the case, the battery life goes up to 21 hours with ANC and Bixby turned on and up to 29 hours with these features disabled. The case also supports wireless charging.

The truth is, the Galaxy Buds Live are pretty decent earphones and are a real steal at the moment, with Amazon's amazing discount. So don't waste time thinking; just go and score a great deal on a pair of great earbuds while you still can.

