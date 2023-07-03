Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Grab the fancy-looking Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for half their price from Amazon UK

Everyone has their taste in music. Some like hip-hop, others like rock, and there are those that just live and breathe all of Taylor Swift's songs. But we all have one thing in common: we all want to listen to our favorite songs with amazing sound quality. That is why we are extremely excited to report that Amazon UK currently has a killer deal on Samsung's beans-like earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live.

Right now, these sweet earbuds are discounted by 50% on Amazon UK, which means you currently have the chance to save £70 on these earphones if you get them through this deal. Now, we agree, £70 doesn't sound like much, but keep in mind that these earbuds are not that expensive, and when you add Amazon UK's current phenomenal discount, the Galaxy Buds Live are just a real steal — especially for the sound they offer.

Now, we must also note that the Galaxy Buds Live are not exactly high-end earbuds. So don't expect some just unreal out-of-this-world listening experience. However, these tiny buds offer a pretty nice sound and are extremely lightweight and comfortable. As we say in our Galaxy Buds Live review, you can even forget that these buds are in your ears when you wear them for too long.

The Galaxy Buds Live also offer solid active noise canceling and has nice battery life. They can usually last up to 6 hours with ANC and Bixby enabled and up to 8 hours with them disabled. And when you add the case, the battery life of these nice earbuds goes up to 21 hours with ANC and Bixby on and up to 29 hours with them off. Oh, and the case supports wireless charging as well.

So, yeah, although they can't really compare with earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Galaxy Buds Live are still pretty awesome. Furthermore, Amazon UK's current deal makes these beans-like earbuds probably the best earphones at this price. However, the promotion will end at some point, so if you haven't gotten your Galaxy Buds Live from Amazon UK yet, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a pair of discounted Galaxy Buds Live right now.

