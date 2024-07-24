The good-sounding Galaxy Buds FE are sweetly discounted and available for under $80 on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Finding good-sounding earbuds at an affordable price can be tough. Thankfully, we found a sweet deal on the Galaxy Buds FE that allows you to snatch a pair for 20% off, save $20, and get them for under $80. The offer is available on Amazon, and we suggest taking advantage of it now, as you never know when the retailer will return these awesome earphones to their usual cost.
While not premium earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for example, the Galaxy Buds FE don't disappoint in terms of audio quality. Furthermore, they work with Samsung's Wearable app, which means you can use the application's built-in EQ functionality to customize the sound of your earbuds to your preferences.
Additionally, the earbuds come with a capable ANC, which does a pretty decent job at stopping pesky noises, allowing you to enjoy your tunes in peace. And you'll be able to blast your songs for hours on end, as the earbuds offer up to 6 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled and up to 8.5 hours with it disabled. With the case, you get up to 21 hours of total battery life.
While not premium earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for example, the Galaxy Buds FE don't disappoint in terms of audio quality. Furthermore, they work with Samsung's Wearable app, which means you can use the application's built-in EQ functionality to customize the sound of your earbuds to your preferences.
Additionally, the earbuds come with a capable ANC, which does a pretty decent job at stopping pesky noises, allowing you to enjoy your tunes in peace. And you'll be able to blast your songs for hours on end, as the earbuds offer up to 6 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled and up to 8.5 hours with it disabled. With the case, you get up to 21 hours of total battery life.
All in all, the Galaxy Buds FE do have a lot to offer with their good sound, capable ANC, and nice battery life. They're also an awesome deal while on sale for 20% off their price, and they are the earbuds to get if you are a Galaxy user on a budget. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to a pair of discounted Galaxy Buds FE now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: