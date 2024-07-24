Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The good-sounding Galaxy Buds FE are sweetly discounted and available for under $80 on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The good-sounding Galaxy Buds FE are sweetly discounted and available for under $80 on Amazon
Finding good-sounding earbuds at an affordable price can be tough. Thankfully, we found a sweet deal on the Galaxy Buds FE that allows you to snatch a pair for 20% off, save $20, and get them for under $80. The offer is available on Amazon, and we suggest taking advantage of it now, as you never know when the retailer will return these awesome earphones to their usual cost.

Galaxy Buds FE: Get them for under $80 on Amazon!

The Galaxy Buds FE are discounted by $20 on Amazon and available for under $80! The earbuds offer good-sound, capable ANC, and are an absolute steal at this price. Act fast and snatch a pair for less now!
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


While not premium earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for example, the Galaxy Buds FE don't disappoint in terms of audio quality. Furthermore, they work with Samsung's Wearable app, which means you can use the application's built-in EQ functionality to customize the sound of your earbuds to your preferences.

Additionally, the earbuds come with a capable ANC, which does a pretty decent job at stopping pesky noises, allowing you to enjoy your tunes in peace. And you'll be able to blast your songs for hours on end, as the earbuds offer up to 6 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled and up to 8.5 hours with it disabled. With the case, you get up to 21 hours of total battery life.

All in all, the Galaxy Buds FE do have a lot to offer with their good sound, capable ANC, and nice battery life. They're also an awesome deal while on sale for 20% off their price, and they are the earbuds to get if you are a Galaxy user on a budget. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and treat yourself to a pair of discounted Galaxy Buds FE now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

Facebook, Instagram feel the heat from the EU: an ad-free plan still shows ads
Facebook, Instagram feel the heat from the EU: an ad-free plan still shows ads
Meta presents open-source Llama 3.1, Zuckerberg draws parallels with the Linux revolution
Meta presents open-source Llama 3.1, Zuckerberg draws parallels with the Linux revolution
Amazon cuts a whole $265 off the Pixel 8 Pro, turning it into a true temptation for enthusiasts
Amazon cuts a whole $265 off the Pixel 8 Pro, turning it into a true temptation for enthusiasts
Prime Video update makes it easier to find out which titles are included with your Prime membership
Prime Video update makes it easier to find out which titles are included with your Prime membership
You can now buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with some crazy trade-in deals
You can now buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with some crazy trade-in deals
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops to under $220, outshining even the new Galaxy Watch Ultra
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro drops to under $220, outshining even the new Galaxy Watch Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless