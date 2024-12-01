Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

From one savings enthusiast to another, the Galaxy Buds FE are a steal at 42% off this Cyber Monday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman wearing Galaxy Buds FE, listening to music while waiting at the subway.
Being an elite deal hunter and a Samsung fan, I'm always on the lookout for unmissable deals on Samsung's Galaxy Buds. After all, if you're a Galaxy user like me, you'll definitely appreciate the seamless integration Samsung's earbuds offer with other Galaxy devices.

During my hunt for epic discounts, I stumbled upon an incredible Cyber Monday deal on Samsung's wallet-friendly Galaxy Buds FE earbuds on Amazon. Right now, these bad boys are marked down by a whopping 42%, letting you snag a pair for just under $58. I think this is a can't-miss offer, especially if you're a Galaxy user on a budget looking to enjoy your music in great quality.

Galaxy Buds FE: Save 42% on Amazon!

The Galaxy Buds FE are discounted by 42% on Amazon for Cyber Monday. This means you can score a pair for less than $58, which makes them a steal. They offer good sound, have effective ANC, and are deliver up to 21 hours of playtime with their case. Act fast and save on these awesome earbuds today!
$42 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


Yes, that's right! Despite their affordable cost, the Galaxy Buds FE deliver great sound for their price. In addition, they boast effective ANC, which tips the scales even further in their favor since budget earbuds rarely have good active noise cancellation. The best part is that you can tailor their audio to your preferences via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.

Another highlight is their battery life. Though compact, these fellas offer up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC and up to 8.5 hours without. Add the case, and you're looking at up to 21 hours of total listening time, which is pretty great for small, budget-friendly earbuds.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Buds FE are totally worth getting. While they don't rank among the best earbuds out there, they offer good sound, solid ANC, and awesome battery life at a much cheaper price. Furthermore, they are a true bargain at 42% off. That's why I encourage you not to waste time! Score a pair at a heavily discounted price with this offer now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

The Garmin Forerunner 55 dropped under $150 just in time for Cyber Monday
The Garmin Forerunner 55 dropped under $150 just in time for Cyber Monday
Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker
Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker
As a bargain hunter, I find the Bose QuietComfort to be an excellent Cyber Monday deal at 51% off
As a bargain hunter, I find the Bose QuietComfort to be an excellent Cyber Monday deal at 51% off
Excitement over the Mate 70 series down sharply compared to last year's Mate 60 line
Excitement over the Mate 70 series down sharply compared to last year's Mate 60 line
Several popular Garmin smartwatch models are crashing multiple times per month
Several popular Garmin smartwatch models are crashing multiple times per month
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless