Amazon has the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a sweet discount and even tosses in a free gift card

With the release of its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung shifted the focus of many Galaxy users in the market for top-notch earbuds to these puppies. And if you've been eyeing them for a while and missed out on scoring a pair during Black Friday, Amazon is giving you another opportunity to enhance your listening for less.

Right now, the retailer is offering them at a sweet 24% discount. This lets you get a pair for just under $190 and save $60 in the process. In addition, you can choose to score them alongside a $20 Amazon gift card, bringing your total savings to $80. We suggest you act quickly and take advantage of this offer, as it's available until December 22nd.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $80 plus a free $20 gift card!

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale for $60 off their price on Amazon. In addition, the retailer is tossing in a free $20 Amazon gift card. Being among the best earphones on the market, Samsung's latest flagship earbuds deliver top-quality sound and are worth every penny. So, act fast and save while you can!
$80 off (30%) Gift
Buy at Amazon


Being Samsung's new flagship earphones, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver clear, top-quality sound with a punchy bass. In addition, you can tailor their audio to your preferences via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.

For the moments you want to completely cut yourself from the outside world, these fellas come with a top-tier ANC. However, we were quite surprised to find out that their noise cancellation is weaker than the one on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. During our review, we noticed that the ANC allows sounds like keyboard clicks and air conditioner hum to pass through. But it's also worth noting that these noises become quieter and completely fade away once the playback begins.

We also found out that the earbuds have solid battery life. With ANC on, they deliver around 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. When you throw in the case, that increases to up to 26 hours. Without ANC, the earbuds last up to 7 hours on their own and up to 30 hours with their case.

All in all, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deserve their place alongside the best headphones and earbuds on the market. So, don't hesitate and save on a pair while the offer lasts!
