For a limited time only, go back to school in style with a pair of discounted Samsung earbuds from Best Buy

Going back to school is hard. We get that. Everything starts again: the boring classes, the tedious homework, and those pesky exams that bring you anxiety just by thinking about them. But do you know what will be an amazing thing to do? Yes, not returning to school is a superb answer, but since it's definitely not an option, the next best thing is getting a pair of awesome-sounding earbuds.

Just think about it. Music has incredible power. It can motivate you, help you push your limits, and even make your sadness go away with Pharrell Williams's Happy song. Or if Taylor Swift is more your thing, you can listen to one of her blood-pumping songs instead. The power of Music becomes even greater when you add a pair of great-sounding earbuds to the equation. Of course, these don't come cheap, which is another reason why you should definitely take advantage of this offer now while you can — even if you are not a student and are just on the hunt for a pair of amazing earbuds at a discount.

As part of its Back to School campaign, Best Buy is letting you score awesome savings on a few of Samsung's incredible earbuds. For instance, the best Samsung earbuds currently available, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, can be yours for $179.99, which is $50 off their usual price. The non-Pro model, the Galaxy Buds 2, is also on sale and is available for just $109.99, which is $40 below sticker. And if you want a pair of stylish and budget-friendly earbuds, you can grab Samsung's bean-like Galaxy Buds Live for only $89.99 and score an awesome $60 saving.

Furthermore, all color variants of the three models are currently enjoying these sweet discounts, so you will be able to save regardless of the color you choose.

Galaxy Buds Live: Save $60!

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live from Best Buy and save $60 in the process. The earbuds have good sound and ANC, and are budget-friendly. All color options are discounted.
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Buds 2: Save $40!

Get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 from Best Buy and save $40. The earbuds sound great, and the best thing is that they can be yours for less. All color options are discounted.
$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save $50!

Get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from Best Buy and save $50 in the process. These are the best Galaxy Buds money can buy. They pack great sound and awesome ANC. All color options are discounted.
$50 off (22%)
$179 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Want to save more?


If you want to score even bigger savings, you can grab a refurbished model instead. Best Buy's refurbished products are Geek Squad Certified, which means they've been thoroughly tested so that they can be as good as new.

Galaxy Buds Live Refurbished: Save $95!

Get a Refurbished variant of the Galaxy Buds Live from Best Buy and save $95 in the process. The earbuds are Geek Squad Certified, which means they should be as good as new.
$95 off (63%)
$54 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Buds 2 Refurbished: Save $78!

Get a Refurbished variant of the Galaxy Buds 2 from Best Buy and save $78 in the process. The earbuds are Geek Squad Certified, which means they should be as good as new.
$78 off (52%)
$71 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Refurbished: Save $120!

Get a Refurbished variant of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from Best Buy and save $120 in the process. The earbuds are Geek Squad Certified, which means they should be as good as new.
$120 off (52%)
$109 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Buds Pro Refurbished: Save $105!

Get a Refurbished variant of the Galaxy Buds Pro from Best Buy and save $105 in the process. The earbuds are Geek Squad Certified, which means they should be as good as new.
$105 off (53%)
$94 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy


With so many options to save on a great pair of earbuds, it will be a shame if you don't take advantage of one of these deals. However, be sure to act fast. The promotion ends on September 4th, which means you don't have much time left to grab one of these amazing pairs of earbuds with a sweet discount. So, make your choice and get a pair of awesome Galaxy Buds at a discounted price today!

