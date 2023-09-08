Snatch the fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Samsung and save big
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Happy Discover Samsung Sale event! In case you missed it, Samsung just kickstarted a week of deals on top products, including an early-access offer on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These high-end earbuds are now 22% cheaper, which equates to $50.
You may say that’s not much, but it’s fairly reasonable, given that these earbuds usually cost $229.99. Furthermore, trade-ins are allowed and can get you between $50 and $75 off as instant trade-in savings. As mentioned earlier, this is an early access deal. So, if you wish to take advantage, we suggest you follow our designated link below.
The sound quality the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver is equally impressive. As noted in our review, they’re particularly suitable for electronic music and hip-hop as they reproduce a clear sound with deep bass and exciting treble. Even if you’re not into EDM, the highs, mids, and lows are balanced enough to provide an immersive experience no matter what you play on the earbuds.
In addition, Samsung’s high-end wireless earbuds can last about eight hours on a single charge. If you store them in the charging case between listening sessions, you can get as much as 29 hours of total playtime.
Are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro one of the best wireless earbuds right now? We believe so, especially considering their IPX7 rating, the incredible ANC technology, and the smashing battery life. So, if you’d like to listen to your favorite jams undisturbed without paying an arm and a leg, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal.
There’s no need to convince you just how good these earbuds are – being the latest high-end Samsung earbuds to date, they surely pack a punch. For starters, they are so lightweight and comfortable that you can easily forget having them in your ears.
The sound quality the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver is equally impressive. As noted in our review, they’re particularly suitable for electronic music and hip-hop as they reproduce a clear sound with deep bass and exciting treble. Even if you’re not into EDM, the highs, mids, and lows are balanced enough to provide an immersive experience no matter what you play on the earbuds.
Couple the exceptional sound quality with the decidedly respectable ANC, and you get a fantastic pair of earbuds on your hands. The ANC technology relies on three microphones to track ambient noises and cancel them before they’ve reached your ears. Naturally, there’s an Ambient Sound mode on deck whenever you need to hear what’s going on around you.
In addition, Samsung’s high-end wireless earbuds can last about eight hours on a single charge. If you store them in the charging case between listening sessions, you can get as much as 29 hours of total playtime.
Are the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro one of the best wireless earbuds right now? We believe so, especially considering their IPX7 rating, the incredible ANC technology, and the smashing battery life. So, if you’d like to listen to your favorite jams undisturbed without paying an arm and a leg, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal.
Things that are NOT allowed: