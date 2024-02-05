A whopping 53% discount makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an achievable dream for any Galaxy user
It's always sweet to snag top-tier headphones for less, and you can get that feeling once more by grabbing a pair of Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, in white for a whopping 53% off their price on Amazon. In other words, you'll save $123 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snag a pair today!
As proper high-end earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver incredible sound and offer deep bass. In addition to their amazing sound capabilities, they are light and comfy, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs for a long time without ear fatigue.
Of course, a pair of premium earphones must also have amazing ANC, and we can say that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro fulfills this requirement as well. Their ANC is top-tier and will let you blast your songs without distractions from the outside world.
On top of all we mentioned, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means they are good for the gym.
Overall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are amazing earbuds worthy of their Pro moniker. Additionally, they are currently even an even bigger bargain, thanks to Amazon's sweet discount. Just be sure to act fast and get your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a discounted price right now, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return them to their usual price.
Great sound - check, awesome ANC - check, good battery life? Well, feel free to draw a big green checkmark in this department as well. On their own, the earbuds offer up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 18 hours. However, if you don't use the ANC functionality, the earbuds offer up to 8 hours of playback on their own and up to 29 hours with their case.
