Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

A whopping 53% discount makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an achievable dream for any Galaxy user

Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A whopping 53% discount makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an achievable dream for any Galaxy user
It's always sweet to snag top-tier headphones for less, and you can get that feeling once more by grabbing a pair of Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, in white for a whopping 53% off their price on Amazon. In other words, you'll save $123 if you pull the trigger on this deal and snag a pair today!

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (White): Now 53% OFF on Amazon!

Get the impressive Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for 53% off their price through this sweet deal. The earbuds have a comfortable design, a 360-degree audio, top-tier ANC, and are a real steal at their current price!
$123 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon


As proper high-end earphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver incredible sound and offer deep bass. In addition to their amazing sound capabilities, they are light and comfy, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs for a long time without ear fatigue.

Of course, a pair of premium earphones must also have amazing ANC, and we can say that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro fulfills this requirement as well. Their ANC is top-tier and will let you blast your songs without distractions from the outside world.

Great sound - check, awesome ANC - check, good battery life? Well, feel free to draw a big green checkmark in this department as well. On their own, the earbuds offer up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 18 hours. However, if you don't use the ANC functionality, the earbuds offer up to 8 hours of playback on their own and up to 29 hours with their case.

On top of all we mentioned, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with an IPX7 water-resistance rating, which means they are good for the gym.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are amazing earbuds worthy of their Pro moniker. Additionally, they are currently even an even bigger bargain, thanks to Amazon's sweet discount. Just be sure to act fast and get your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a discounted price right now, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return them to their usual price.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless