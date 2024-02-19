A bonkers Amazon deal lowers the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price by a whopping 52%
Did you miss Best Buy's recent 24-hour sale on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro? Well, don't feel bad if you did, as Amazon is here to the rescue, allowing you to snag a pair of Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds at just a crazy price cut.
Currently, one of Amazon's sellers offers the white-colored version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for a whopping 52% off their price, which means you'll save $120 on these amazing earbuds if you take advantage of this unbelievable deal today.
As the best Galaxy Buds on the market, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer amazing sound with deep bass. Additionally, they are light and comfortable to wear and feature top-tier ANC, capable of muting the world.
As for their battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should be able to deliver up to 5 hours of playback with ANC enabled. However, with their case, their battery life increases to up to 18 hours with ANC turned on. Disable the ANC feature, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should deliver up to 8 hours of listening time on their own and up to 29 hours with their case.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are just incredible. Not only do they offer amazing sound, but they also pack great ANC and awesome battery life. Furthermore, let's not forget that these bad boys can now be yours for $120 off their price, which is something incredible. And since this is obviously a deal you cannot afford to miss, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a discounted price today!
Another cool feature of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is that they have an IPX7 water-resistance rating, so you'll be able to use them while at the gym trying to break your bench press record.
