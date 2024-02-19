Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

A bonkers Amazon deal lowers the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price by a whopping 52%

Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
An unrealistically bonkers Amazon deal lowers the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price by a whopping 52%
Did you miss Best Buy's recent 24-hour sale on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro? Well, don't feel bad if you did, as Amazon is here to the rescue, allowing you to snag a pair of Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds at just a crazy price cut.

Currently, one of Amazon's sellers offers the white-colored version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for a whopping 52% off their price, which means you'll save $120 on these amazing earbuds if you take advantage of this unbelievable deal today.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (White): Now 52% OFF on Amazon!

Grab the premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for 52% off their price through this awesome Amazon deal. The earbuds have a comfortable design, a 360-degree audio, incredible ANC, and are a real steal right now.
$120 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon


As the best Galaxy Buds on the market, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer amazing sound with deep bass. Additionally, they are light and comfortable to wear and feature top-tier ANC, capable of muting the world.

As for their battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should be able to deliver up to 5 hours of playback with ANC enabled. However, with their case, their battery life increases to up to 18 hours with ANC turned on. Disable the ANC feature, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should deliver up to 8 hours of listening time on their own and up to 29 hours with their case.

Another cool feature of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is that they have an IPX7 water-resistance rating, so you'll be able to use them while at the gym trying to break your bench press record.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are just incredible. Not only do they offer amazing sound, but they also pack great ANC and awesome battery life. Furthermore, let's not forget that these bad boys can now be yours for $120 off their price, which is something incredible. And since this is obviously a deal you cannot afford to miss, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a discounted price today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless