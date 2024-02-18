One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch





That's at least on a regular basis, of course, as you can sometimes get absolutely state-of-the-art products like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at massive discounts... if you know when and where to look and you're willing to live with certain compromises.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistance, Wireless Charging Case, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, Three Color Options, 90-Day Warranty $140 off (61%) $89 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





Best Buy, for instance, is currently running a 24-hour-only sale during which you can spend a measly $89.99 for the greatest Samsung Galaxy Buds out there today. Because these bad boys are normally priced at a whopping $229.99 a pair, it almost goes without saying that you need to cut a corner or two in order to save that outstanding 140 bucks.





Specifically, you're looking at a "Geek Squad certified refurbished" deal here, which is just a bit of an overly convoluted way of saying that these are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units. While certainly inconvenient for fairly obvious reasons, that "catch" shouldn't be considered a total dealbreaker given the name and the reputation of the retailer vouching for the full functionality and excellent cosmetic condition of these ultra-affordable refurbs.





It pretty much goes without saying that we've never seen the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro drop anywhere close to this hugely reduced price in brand-new condition... unless you count those "international" variants on Amazon that are rarely backed by any sort of warranty valid in the states.





Best Buy's certified refurbished products, meanwhile, come with a decent 90-day US warranty, and if you hurry, you can choose between graphite, bora purple, and white flavors of the $89.99 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, top-shelf active noise cancellation, Conversation Mode, IPX7 water resistance, and phenomenal battery life.





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. There's obviously no such thing as a perfect pair of true wireless earbuds, but as far as Android smartphone users are concerned, the Samsung undeniably come closest to that label right now.