The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 50% cheaper at Amazon; get a pair while you can

Shopping for new earbuds is always exciting. But it can also be challenging, especially if you haven’t come up with a list of features your new pair must have. Well, if you’re wondering which high-quality earbuds have all the latest features and can be bought for a little over $100 right now, we might have a suggestion for you. Why not consider the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

The international version of these Samsung earbuds is now available at Amazon for a tempting 50% off their usual price. That means you can treat yourself to some of the best wireless earbuds and not break the bank! Hopefully, this attractive deal will put an end to your search for the perfect pair of earbuds.

Named the best earbuds for the Samsung user in our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, these earbuds top the list of cool features every modern pair should have. Let’s start with their ANC. The earbuds rely on Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation technology to turn off the outside world whenever you need it. You can also switch to Ambient mode via the smartphone app.

With Hi-Fi sound quality and enhanced 360-degree audio, complemented by the ANC, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will give you a complete and immersive dive into your music. They deliver a clear sound with sweet bass that should meet most people’s expectations.

In terms of battery life, these bad boys are built to last up to five hours on a single charge with the ANC mode turned on. Using the charging case between your listening sessions helps extend playtime by another 12-13 hours.

Last but certainly not least, these earbuds by Samsung aren’t uncomfortable. If you’re not a particular fan of earbuds, you’d be pleased to know that this pair provides a secure and comfortable fit, unlike many others. They won’t fly out of your ears even when you’re doing a high-intensity workout.

Speaking of working out, your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro won’t get damaged by the occasional drop of sweat. Actually, they can withstand much more. The earbuds have an IPX7 water-resistant rating, meaning they can take a 3-foot dive underwater for an impressive half an hour. We still wouldn’t advise using them in the pool, though.

