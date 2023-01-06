Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!

One thing that sets the Galaxy A53 apart from other budget phones is its build quality. It has a premium look and feel, with a slim design and a glossy finish. It's available in a range of colors, including black, white, and blue.

The Galaxy A53 also has a huge 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a flagship-grade 120 Hz display refresh rate. The screen is bright and vibrant, making it great for binge-watching videos and playing games. Plus, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

The back of the phone has a quad-camera system with a 64 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera, and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is a 32 megapixel shooter, perfect for taking high-quality selfies and video calls.

Inside, the Galaxy A53 is powered by an Exynos 1280 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM. This gives the phone plenty of power to handle most tasks with ease and deliver smooth performance. It also has a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which should easily last through a full day of use.

To wrap it up, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is a great option for those looking for a budget phone that has a good balance of features and affordability. It has a top-notch camera system, a large and vibrant display, solid performance, and a premium build. If you're in the market for a new mid-range phone, the Galaxy A53 is definitely worth considering, and at this price, it's just unbeatable.

