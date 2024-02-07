Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The crowd-pleaser Galaxy A51 is out of updates
The last time we mentioned the Galaxy A51 – a very popular mid-ranger and an overall crowd-pleaser – was when talking about the Galaxy A55 and how the successor could retain a camera from the Galaxy A51.

Prior to that, it was exactly a year ago – at the beginning of February 2023, when the Galaxy A51 made headlines again. Back then, US Galaxy A51 owners received the Android 13 update.

Now, the 4G LTE version of the Galaxy A51 will receive no more updates (via GizChina).

Recently, Samsung removed some more devices from the software support list – the Galaxy Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, and, unfortunately, as well as the Galaxy A51 4G. The phone is stuck with the Android 13-based One UI 5 that brought significant changes, including design tweaks that made navigation easier in 2023, plus new features like stacked widgets and Maintenance Mode.

Among the new goodies that One UI 5 brought to the table was the color palette personalization.

Android 13 expanded on the color palette interface customization that Android 12 introduced by greatly increasing the possible color combinations to paint the phone’s interface. One UI 5, being fully based on Android 13, can feature up to sixteen different color palettes derived from your wallpaper for a seamless and coherent interface that helps your wallpaper of choice fit quite well with the adjacent elements.

