Samsung's top mid-ranger, the Galaxy A35, is 19% off with Amazon's limited-time offer
Did you know that one of Samsung's best mid-range phones is back on sale? Well, it is! You can currently grab the Galaxy A35 for 19% off its usual price, which lands it at about $325, saving you $75 on its ~$400 original price.
If you've been following discounts for this Android phone for a while, you must know it was even cheaper last year. During Black Friday 2024 (and even sometime afterward), you could find the handset for $100 off or just under $300. Unfortunately, no merchant lets you save that much at the time of writing, with only Amazon and Best Buy selling it for $75 less. Over at the Samsung Store, you can get it for up to $300 off with eligible trade-ins.
The performance is pretty good as well. This Android phone has an Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, allowing some gaming and smooth everyday performance. However, we did notice it would sometimes lag while navigating the UI. We put its processor to the test, and you can find the results on our Galaxy A35 review (in the performance and benchmarks tab).
Still, the choice is ultimately yours. At 19% off, the Galaxy A35 is undoubtedly a tempting bargain. If you agree, consider getting one at Amazon before the promo ends.
A top mid-range option, the Galaxy A35 stands out with a lovely screen and fantastic camera. Having tried and tested it, we were really impressed by its gorgeous 6.6-inch AMOLED display with sharp resolution and 120Hz maximum refresh rates. Not only that, but you also get Gorilla Glass Victus+, which offers improved scratch and drop resistance compared to the Gorilla Corning Glass 5 used in its predecessor.
As for the camera, the device sports a 50 MP primary sensor on the rear with OIS. There are two additional cameras in the rear setup: a 13 MP ultra-wide unit and a 5 MP macro lens. It produces clean photos with vivid but not oversharpened colors. There are also lots of details, even in shadows.
Another great thing about this Samsung phone is the long software support. The mid-ranger receives four years of Android updates and five years of security patches, which is undoubtedly great.
