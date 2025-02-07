Samsung's top mid-ranger, the Galaxy A35, is 19% off with Amazon's limited-time offer

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Samsung Galaxy A35
A person holds the Galaxy A35 in Awesome Lilac, showcasing the smartphone's rear design.
Did you know that one of Samsung's best mid-range phones is back on sale? Well, it is! You can currently grab the Galaxy A35 for 19% off its usual price, which lands it at about $325, saving you $75 on its ~$400 original price.

$75 off the Galaxy A35 on Amazon, but for a short time

$75 off (19%)
Amazon hosts a limited-time promo that lets you save $75 on the Galaxy A35. That's a tempting bargain, though it's not the best we've ever seen. You can get the same 19% discount on both colorways.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A35: Save up to $300 at the Samsung Store

$99 99
$399 99
$300 off (75%)
Don't mind trading in an older device in good condition for your Galaxy A35? In that case, head to the official store. Over here, you can get the handset for up to $300 off with trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

If you've been following discounts for this Android phone for a while, you must know it was even cheaper last year. During Black Friday 2024 (and even sometime afterward), you could find the handset for $100 off or just under $300. Unfortunately, no merchant lets you save that much at the time of writing, with only Amazon and Best Buy selling it for $75 less. Over at the Samsung Store, you can get it for up to $300 off with eligible trade-ins.

A top mid-range option, the Galaxy A35 stands out with a lovely screen and fantastic camera. Having tried and tested it, we were really impressed by its gorgeous 6.6-inch AMOLED display with sharp resolution and 120Hz maximum refresh rates. Not only that, but you also get Gorilla Glass Victus+, which offers improved scratch and drop resistance compared to the Gorilla Corning Glass 5 used in its predecessor.

As for the camera, the device sports a 50 MP primary sensor on the rear with OIS. There are two additional cameras in the rear setup: a 13 MP ultra-wide unit and a 5 MP macro lens. It produces clean photos with vivid but not oversharpened colors. There are also lots of details, even in shadows.

The performance is pretty good as well. This Android phone has an Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, allowing some gaming and smooth everyday performance. However, we did notice it would sometimes lag while navigating the UI. We put its processor to the test, and you can find the results on our Galaxy A35 review (in the performance and benchmarks tab).

Another great thing about this Samsung phone is the long software support. The mid-ranger receives four years of Android updates and five years of security patches, which is undoubtedly great.

Still, the choice is ultimately yours. At 19% off, the Galaxy A35 is undoubtedly a tempting bargain. If you agree, consider getting one at Amazon before the promo ends.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

