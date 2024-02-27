Samsung's hot new Galaxy A25 5G receives first-ever discount at Amazon

Galaxy A25 5G: save 12% at Amazon

The Galaxy A25 5G boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with high peak brightness and snappy refresh rates of 120Hz, an octa-core Exynos SoC, a triple rear camera setup with built-in OIS, and a large 5,000mAh battery. It also arrives with Android 14 out of the box. Get it today and save 12% through this first-ever deal on the just-released smartphone.