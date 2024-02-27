Samsung's hot new Galaxy A25 5G receives first-ever discount at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy A25 5G has been on the market for just over a month. However, the world’s largest online retailer is apparently eager to lift your spirits with a first-ever deal for this budget-friendly handset. That’s right; the Galaxy phone is now available at 12% off its MSRP on Amazon.
Undoubtedly not the most generous deal, the 12% markdown is still quite tempting, especially considering that it’s the first discount available for this device (without a carrier plan attached to it.) By the way, Best Buy has the same offer on the hot new Samsung phone, in case you prefer it as your tech retailer. As for the official store, it’s retailing the Galaxy A25 5G at its regular price at the time of writing, only offering up to $200 off with select trade-ins.
While both of its main competitors utilize what becomes an increasingly outdated IPS LCD touchscreen, this bad boy has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rates, higher pixel density than the Moto and OnePlus phones, and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits.
Under the hood, you get an octa-core Exynos chipset that should perform decently for the phone’s price. Samsung added 128GB of built-in storage space (expandable to 1TB), 6GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that should be able to last up to two days. As for the OS, surprise, surprise – this puppy comes with Android 14 out of the box!
So, should you buy this bad boy? It’s really up to you; all we can say is that it puts a lot to the table with its Super AMOLED screen, Android 14 out of the box, and built-in OIS, and looks quite attractive now that it’s retailing at lower prices on Amazon.
If you don’t mind the slightly outdated design with thick bezels and a centered notch, this budget-friendly gem might prove just what you’re looking for. It’s positioned in the mid-range segment, aiming to rival some of the best budget phones like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) and the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.
The Samsung phone also has a great camera setup for its price bracket with built-in optical image stabilization, a feature both of its rivals lack. The camera setup here is comprised of a 50MP main OIS shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, you get a 13MP selfie snapper.
