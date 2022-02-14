Leaked renders give us our first look at the budget-friendly Galaxy A23

Leaked renders give us our first look at the budget-friendly Galaxy A230
The Galaxy A23 looks a lot like the Galaxy A53
These newly leaked CAD-based renders reveal what the successor of the Galaxy A22 is going to look like. The model is a part of Samsung's 2022 Galaxy A lineup and should be revealed by Samsung alongside the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A73.
The leaked renders give us our first look at the Galaxy A23. It seems the Galaxy A23, at least as far as design is concerned, will have an improvement over its predecessor and will look a lot like the Galaxy A53, especially the design of the phone's back.
Galaxy A23 renders
The midranger appears to have a quad-camera system on the back, which is an upgrade over the Galaxy A22, which only had three cameras.
On the front, as you can see, the Galaxy A23 will feature a flat display with a waterdrop notch for the front camera.
The Galaxy A23 also rocks the beloved-by-many headphone jack at the bottom, alongside a bottom-firing speaker and a USB C port.
Additionally, the leak is giving us some dimensions for the Galaxy A23. Reportedly, the phone will measure 165.4 x 77.0 x 8.55mm (10.3mm if you take into account the camera bump) and will feature a 6.6-inch display. This makes the Galaxy A23 slightly bigger than its predecessor's 6.4-inch display panel. So far, the display's resolution and refresh rate have not been revealed.
Last year, the Galaxy A22 featured an HD+ AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate, so it's reasonable to believe its successor will also have a similar display. However, there's another difference that we have heard from leaks, that is coming with the A23, and it is the in-display fingerprint sensor (the Galaxy A22 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner).
As you may know, the Galaxy A23 hasn't been announced yet, so the information here is not official.
Here's what else was reported earlier on the Galaxy A23
Earlier, we reported on the fact that Samsung has ordered a new 50MP camera sensor from SK Hynix, and this sensor may be prepared for the budget Galaxy A235G phone. This is actually another notable camera improvement over its predecessor, as it had a 48MP main camera.
Last year, the Galaxy A22 was a success in sales with many millions sold around the globe. Additionally, the phone had a 5G version too, so we expect the same for its successor (and rumors from industry sources are corroborating this). The Galaxy A23 and its 5G-enabled version are expected to be unveiled sometime in the spring of 2022, possibly by April 2022. It's possible the 5G-enabled version will come a bit later, by July of this year.
We have heard the A23 will come with an upgraded main camera before as well, from a rumor dating back to the month of November. So far, we expect the Galaxy A23 camera system to rock this 50MP wide-angle main camera with OIS, 5MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro camera, and then a 2MP depth camera for nice portrait bokeh shots.
So far, this is all we know about the Galaxy A23, and many details are still missing: like, for example, its battery size and charging, or the processor and storage configurations the phone will be available in. Of course, we also don't know which additional colors the phone will be available in, apart from the standard white and black variant.