The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor

The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor0
As a reminder, the Galaxy A22 proved to be a sales success with many millions sold around that globe at its sub-$250 price that brings you a 6.4" HD AMOLED display, quad-camera set, and a giant 5000mAh that can keep it running for days on end.
Galaxy A23 camera specs and release date
- Galaxy A23 launch: by April 2022
- Galaxy A23 5G launch: from July 2022
The industry sources claim that the Galaxy A23 will also have 4G and 5G versions with different specs sheets. Samsung is hoping to move 17.1 million units of the Galaxy A23 4G LTE model that will be released this quarter, and then 12.6 million units of the Galaxy A23 5G version that will launch in H2 2022, just like last year's A22 5G arrived in July.
The Galaxy A23 camera specs list:
- 50MP wide-angle main camera with SK Hynix sensor and OIS
- 5MP ultrawide camera
- 2MP macro camera
- 2MP depth/bokeh camera