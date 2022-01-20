Notification Center

Samsung Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor

Daniel Petrov
By
0
The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor
Samsung is reportedly ordering a new, 50MP camera sensor from SK Hynix to install on the budget Galaxy A23 5G phone that is slated to appear later this year and take over the 48MP main camera listed in last year's Galaxy A22 specs.

As a reminder, the Galaxy A22 proved to be a sales success with many millions sold around that globe at its sub-$250 price that brings you a 6.4" HD AMOLED display, quad-camera set, and a giant 5000mAh that can keep it running for days on end.

There is a Galaxy A22 5G model, too, with a better, 6.6" 1080p display, and a faster chipset, but triple (48MP+5MP+2MP) camera setup compared to the Galaxy A22 4G quad-camera (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP) kit, that's priced much higher at around $300.

Galaxy A23 camera specs and release date


  • Galaxy A23 launch: by April 2022
  • Galaxy A23 5G launch: from July 2022

The industry sources claim that the Galaxy A23 will also have 4G and 5G versions with different specs sheets. Samsung is hoping to move 17.1 million units of the Galaxy A23 4G LTE model that will be released this quarter, and then 12.6 million units of the Galaxy A23 5G version that will launch in H2 2022, just like last year's A22 5G arrived in July.

It's not the first time we are hearing that the Galaxy A22 sequel will sport a better camera, and the latest A23 news from The Elec reiterate November's rumor, adding that the new 50MP camera sensor that Samsung has ordered for the Galaxy A23 will be made by SK Hynix and have optical image stabilization, a rarity at the Galaxy A23 price point. An SK Hynix sensor is currently present in the camera set of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy A23 camera specs list:

  • 50MP wide-angle main camera with SK Hynix sensor and OIS
  • 5MP ultrawide camera
  • 2MP macro camera
  • 2MP depth/bokeh camera

